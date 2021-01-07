On Air: America in the Morning
Orlando plays Houston, seeks 4th straight road win

By The Associated Press
January 7, 2021 3:05 am
Orlando Magic (6-2, second in the Eastern Conference) vs. Houston Rockets (2-4, 13th in the Western Conference)

Houston; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Orlando will try to keep its three-game road win streak alive when the Magic play Houston.

Houston went 44-28 overall in the 2019-20 season while going 24-12 at home. The Rockets averaged 117.8 points per game last season, 20.6 on free throws and 46.9 from deep.

Orlando finished 33-40 overall with a 15-23 record on the road during the 2019-20 season. The Magic averaged 107.3 points per game last season, 17.6 on free throws and 33.2 from 3-point range.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams.

INJURIES: Rockets: Mason Jones: out (right ankle), Kenyon Martin Jr.: out (illness), Ben McLemore: out (illness), Christian Wood: out (knee), Danuel House: out (back), Chris Clemons: out for season (achilles).

Magic: Chuma Okeke: out (knee), Markelle Fultz: out for season (knee), Evan Fournier: out (back spasms), Michael Carter-Williams: out (foot), Al-Farouq Aminu: out (knee), Jonathan Isaac: out for season (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

