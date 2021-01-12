Trending:
Get Email Alerts
Sports News

Orlando takes on Boston on 3-game slide

By The Associated Press
January 12, 2021 3:05 am
1 min read
      

Orlando Magic (6-5, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Boston Celtics (7-3, first in the Eastern Conference)

Boston; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Orlando comes into the matchup against Boston after losing three straight games.

Boston finished 48-24 overall and 26-10 at home in the 2019-20 season. The Celtics averaged 23.0 assists per game on 41.3 made field goals last season.

        Insight by Splunk: Explore how data is the glue that will hold JADC2 together by downloading this exclusive ebook

Orlando finished 33-40 overall and 20-23 in Eastern Conference action during the 2019-20 season. The Magic shot 44.4% from the field and 34.3% from 3-point range last season.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams.

INJURIES: Celtics: Romeo Langford: out (right wrist), Robert Williams III: out (health and safety protocols), Javonte Green: out (health and safety protocols), Semi Ojeleye: out (health and safety protocols), Tristan Thompson: out (health and safety protocols), Grant Williams: out (health and safety protocols), Kemba Walker: out (left knee), Jaylen Brown: day to day (health and safety protocols), Jayson Tatum: out (health and safety protocols).

Magic: Chuma Okeke: out (knee), Markelle Fultz: out for season (knee), Evan Fournier: out (back spasms), Michael Carter-Williams: out (foot), Al-Farouq Aminu: out (knee), Jonathan Isaac: out for season (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

1|17 ANME Tradeshow Winter 2021
1|18 Business - Microsoft Teams Meetings
1|18 Palo Alto Networks ML-Powered...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

National Guard Soldiers/Airmen from all over the country are supporting law enforcement through the 59th Presidential Inauguration