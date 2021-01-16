Pacific 58, Loyola Marymount 49

LOYOLA MARYMOUNT (6-4)
Leaupepe 2-6 0-0 5, Anderson 3-10 0-0 7, Quintana 0-1 0-0 0, Douglas 4-11 1-2 9, Scott 7-14 4-9 19, Alipiev 1-7 0-0 3, Markusson 2-3 2-2 6, Pugh 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 19-53 7-13 49.
PACIFIC (5-1)
Bailey 1-2 2-2 4, Bell 4-7 0-0 10, Crockrell 2-3 2-2 6, Finstuen 4-5 6-8 14, Jenkins 7-13 3-4 18, Shadd 0-2 0-0 0, Moore 1-4 2-2 4, Green 1-6 0-1 2, Hampshire 0-0 0-0 0, Price-Noel 0-0 0-0 0, Salazar 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-42 15-19 58.
Halftime_Loyola Marymount 24-23. 3-Point Goals_Loyola Marymount 4-26 (Leaupepe 1-4, Scott 1-5, Alipiev 1-6, Anderson 1-6, Pugh 0-1, Quintana 0-1, Douglas 0-3), Pacific 3-9 (Bell 2-3, Jenkins 1-3, Finstuen 0-1, Green 0-2). Fouled Out_Douglas. Rebounds_Loyola Marymount 24 (Douglas, Scott 8), Pacific 30 (Shadd 8). Assists_Loyola Marymount 5 (Scott 3), Pacific 8 (Crockrell 3). Total Fouls_Loyola Marymount 21, Pacific 19.
