On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Get Email Alerts
Sports News

Pacific 58, Loyola Marymount 49

By The Associated Press
January 16, 2021 8:15 pm
< a min read
      

LOYOLA MARYMOUNT (6-4)

Leaupepe 2-6 0-0 5, Anderson 3-10 0-0 7, Quintana 0-1 0-0 0, Douglas 4-11 1-2 9, Scott 7-14 4-9 19, Alipiev 1-7 0-0 3, Markusson 2-3 2-2 6, Pugh 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 19-53 7-13 49.

PACIFIC (5-1)

Bailey 1-2 2-2 4, Bell 4-7 0-0 10, Crockrell 2-3 2-2 6, Finstuen 4-5 6-8 14, Jenkins 7-13 3-4 18, Shadd 0-2 0-0 0, Moore 1-4 2-2 4, Green 1-6 0-1 2, Hampshire 0-0 0-0 0, Price-Noel 0-0 0-0 0, Salazar 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-42 15-19 58.

Halftime_Loyola Marymount 24-23. 3-Point Goals_Loyola Marymount 4-26 (Leaupepe 1-4, Scott 1-5, Alipiev 1-6, Anderson 1-6, Pugh 0-1, Quintana 0-1, Douglas 0-3), Pacific 3-9 (Bell 2-3, Jenkins 1-3, Finstuen 0-1, Green 0-2). Fouled Out_Douglas. Rebounds_Loyola Marymount 24 (Douglas, Scott 8), Pacific 30 (Shadd 8). Assists_Loyola Marymount 5 (Scott 3), Pacific 8 (Crockrell 3). Total Fouls_Loyola Marymount 21, Pacific 19.

        Insight by Here Technologies: Learn how the National Guard Bureau is using technology to address the top needs for public safety in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

1|17 ANME Tradeshow Winter 2021
1|18 Business - Microsoft Teams Meetings
1|18 Palo Alto Networks ML-Powered...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

National Guard Soldiers/Airmen from all over the country are supporting law enforcement through the 59th Presidential Inauguration