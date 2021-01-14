Trending:
Pacific 79, Santa Clara 58

By The Associated Press
January 14, 2021 6:49 pm
SANTA CLARA (7-3)

Caruso 1-7 0-0 2, Justice 6-10 4-4 18, Vrankic 1-7 0-0 2, Carlyle 4-8 0-0 10, J.Williams 1-7 8-10 10, Mitchell 5-8 1-2 12, G.Williams 1-6 1-2 4, Tomley 0-1 0-0 0, Bediako 0-0 0-0 0, Hudgens 0-0 0-0 0, Richards 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-54 14-18 58.

PACIFIC (4-1)

Bailey 4-11 3-4 13, Bell 7-11 0-0 17, Crockrell 5-8 2-2 12, Finstuen 3-8 0-0 7, Jenkins 7-14 0-0 15, Moore 4-7 0-0 8, Shadd 0-2 1-2 1, Price-Noel 0-2 0-0 0, Green 1-3 0-0 2, Hampshire 2-3 0-0 4. Totals 33-69 6-8 79.

Halftime_Pacific 42-25. 3-Point Goals_Santa Clara 6-24 (Carlyle 2-3, Justice 2-5, G.Williams 1-3, Mitchell 1-4, Caruso 0-1, Tomley 0-1, Vrankic 0-2, J.Williams 0-5), Pacific 7-15 (Bell 3-4, Bailey 2-4, Jenkins 1-1, Finstuen 1-3, Price-Noel 0-1, Green 0-2). Rebounds_Santa Clara 30 (Vrankic 7), Pacific 38 (Bell 11). Assists_Santa Clara 5 (Tomley 2), Pacific 12 (Crockrell 5). Total Fouls_Santa Clara 9, Pacific 18.

