Palmeiras beats Santos to win Copa Libertadores final

By MARCELO SOUSA and MAURICIO SAVARESE
January 30, 2021 5:13 pm
RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Substitute Breno Lopes scored in injury time as Palmeiras won its second Copa Libertadores title on Saturday with a 1-0 victory against Santos in an all-Brazilian final.

It is the second consecutive year that a Portuguese coach has won the South American title. Palmeiras’ Abel Ferreira, who took over in November, follows the footsteps of Jorge Jesus, who won the title last year with Flamengo.

The two Sao Paulo teams were bitter rivals in the 1960s, and some fans of both sides travelled to Rio de Janeiro to cheer from outside the empty Maracana stadium despite the coronavirus threat.

Savarese reported from Sao Paulo

