Parham scores 23 to lift VMI over Western Carolina 87-61

LEXINGTON, Va. (AP) — Greg Parham had 23 points as VMI easily defeated Western Carolina 87-61 on Wednesday night.

Parham shot 5 for 7 from deep. He added six rebounds.

Sean Conway had 14 points for VMI (9-8, 4-4 Southern Conference). Jake Stephens added 12 points, nine rebounds and four assists, and Kamdyn Curfman had 10 points.

Mason Faulkner had 15 points and six rebounds for the Catamounts (7-8, 0-6), whose losing streak stretched to six games.

