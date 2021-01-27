On Air: Federal Insights: Data Management
Trending:
Get Email Alerts
Sports News

Parham scores 23 to lift VMI over Western Carolina 87-61

By The Associated Press
January 27, 2021 9:17 pm
< a min read
      

LEXINGTON, Va. (AP) — Greg Parham had 23 points as VMI easily defeated Western Carolina 87-61 on Wednesday night.

Parham shot 5 for 7 from deep. He added six rebounds.

Sean Conway had 14 points for VMI (9-8, 4-4 Southern Conference). Jake Stephens added 12 points, nine rebounds and four assists, and Kamdyn Curfman had 10 points.

Mason Faulkner had 15 points and six rebounds for the Catamounts (7-8, 0-6), whose losing streak stretched to six games.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

2|2 USCENTCOM Virtual Data Symposium
2|2 Oracle Communications SD-WAN Boot Camp
2|2 Legal Week 2021
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

AmeriCorps team using Emergency Operations Center to answer resident calls about receiving a vaccine