On Air: Federal News Network program
Trending:
Get Email Alerts
Sports News

Parker scores 12 to carry Liberty over Stetson 68-58

By The Associated Press
January 16, 2021 8:09 pm
< a min read
      

DELAND, Fla. (AP) — Chris Parker scored 12 points and three others added 11 each as Liberty defeated Stetson 68-58 on Saturday.

Kyle Rode, Keegan McDowell and Elijah Cuffee each scored 11 points for Liberty (12-5, 4-2 Atlantic Sun Conference). Darius McGhee had a career-high 11 rebounds plus 4 points.

Liberty lost to Stetson by a nearly identical score, 65-59, on Friday night.

Rob Perry had 20 points and eight rebounds for the Hatters (4-6, 2-2). Christiaan Jones added six rebounds.

        Insight by Splunk: Explore how data is the glue that will hold JADC2 together by downloading this exclusive ebook

Chase Johnston was held to five points. The Hatters’ leading scorer coming into the matchup at 14 points per game, he hit 14 percent from beyond the arc (1 of 7).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

1|17 ANME Tradeshow Winter 2021
1|18 Business - Microsoft Teams Meetings
1|18 Palo Alto Networks ML-Powered...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

National Guard Soldiers/Airmen from all over the country are supporting law enforcement through the 59th Presidential Inauguration