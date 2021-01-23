On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Parrish scores 20 to lead San Diego over Portland 78-70

By The Associated Press
January 23, 2021 7:58 pm
< a min read
      

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Josh Parrish had 20 points as San Diego beat Portland 78-70 on Saturday.

Parrish made 9 of 11 shots. He added eight rebounds.

Joey Calcaterra had 12 points for San Diego (2-6, 1-3 West Coast Conference), which ended its four-game losing streak. Marion Humphrey added 11 points. Vladimir Pinchuk had 10 points as did Finn Sullivan.

Ahmed Ali scored a career-high 32 points, including six 3-pointers, and had six rebounds for the Pilots (6-9, 0-6), who have lost seven consecutive games. Latrell Jones added 14 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

