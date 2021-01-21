Patton, Cleveland St. host Milwaukee

Milwaukee (5-4, 4-3) vs. Cleveland State (9-4, 9-1)

Wolstein Center, Cleveland; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two senior guards will be on display as Te’Jon Lucas and Milwaukee will battle Torrey Patton and Cleveland State. Lucas is averaging 11.6 points and 6.2 assists over the last five games. Patton is averaging 12.6 points over the last five games.

SENIOR STUDS: Milwaukee’s Lucas, DeAndre Gholston and Josh Thomas have collectively accounted for 49 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 50 percent of all Panthers points over the last five games.

HORIZON IMPROVEMENT: The Vikings have scored 69.1 points per game and allowed 65.9 points per game across 10 conference games. Those are both significant improvements over the 73 points scored and 79 points given up per game to non-conference opponents.LOVE FOR LUCAS: Lucas has connected on 23.5 percent of the 34 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 5 of 23 over his last five games. He’s also made 78.7 percent of his foul shots this season.

UNBEATEN WHEN: Cleveland State is a perfect 5-0 when it turns the ball over 13 times or fewer. The Vikings are 4-4 when they record more than 13 turnovers. Milwaukee has forced 15.7 turnovers per game in Horizon play and 19.7 per game over its last three.

STREAK SCORING: Cleveland State has won its last four home games, scoring an average of 75 points while giving up 64.5.

STINGY STATE: Cleveland State has held opposing teams to 69 points per game, the second-lowest figure among all Horizon teams. The Vikings have allowed only 65.9 points per game against conference opponents.

