On Air: Motley Fool Money
Trending:
Get Email Alerts
Sports News

Penguins’ Jared McCann fined $10,000 for elbowing

By The Associated Press
January 16, 2021 4:33 pm
< a min read
      

NEW YORK (AP) — Pittsburgh Penguins forward Jared McCann has been fined $10,000 for elbowing Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Travis Sanheim, the NHL announced Saturday.

The incident occurred at 14:32 of the second period of Friday’s game in Philadelphia. McCann was assessed a minor penalty for elbowing.

The fine is the maximum allowable under the collective bargaining agreement. The money goes to the Players’ Emergency Assistance Fund.

___

        Insight by Splunk: Explore how data is the glue that will hold JADC2 together by downloading this exclusive ebook

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

1|17 ANME Tradeshow Winter 2021
1|18 Business - Microsoft Teams Meetings
1|18 Palo Alto Networks ML-Powered...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

National Guard Soldiers/Airmen from all over the country are supporting law enforcement through the 59th Presidential Inauguration