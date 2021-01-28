Trending:
Penn scores 24 to carry LIU-Brooklyn over Merrimack 78-68

By The Associated Press
January 28, 2021 8:18 pm
NEW YORK (AP) — Eral Penn had a career-high 24 points plus 11 rebounds as Long Island-Brooklyn beat Merrimack 78-68 on Thursday.

Penn hit 10 of 12 shots.

Ty Flowers had 16 points and six assists for Long Island-Brooklyn (5-3, 5-3 Northeast Conference). Virshon Cotton added 13 points and 10 rebounds, and Alex Rivera had 11 points and seven rebounds. Jermaine Jackson Jr., whose 17 points per game coming into the contest led the Sharks, scored three points.

Malik Edmead had 23 points for the Warriors (4-4, 4-4). Ziggy Reid added 11 points, and Jordan Minor had 10 points and 12 rebounds.

The Sharks leveled the season series against the Warriors with the win. Merrimack defeated Long Island-Brooklyn 68-63 on Wednesday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

