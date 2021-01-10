Penn St. 69, Minnesota 60

PENN ST. (4-5)
Camden 1-5 0-0 3, Cash 4-11 6-8 14, Hagans 2-3 0-1 4, Jekot 5-18 4-5 15, Marisa 3-6 2-2 9, Beverley 2-4 1-2 7, Burke 4-12 2-2 13, Sabel 1-1 1-2 4, Thornton 0-1 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 22-61 16-22 69
MINNESOTA (2-6)
Mershon 2-3 2-2 6, Sissoko 0-5 2-2 2, Hubbard 3-12 1-2 8, Powell 6-16 3-4 19, Smith 2-8 0-0 4, Bagwell-Katalinich 3-7 6-8 12, Sconiers 3-6 1-2 7, Borowicz 1-7 0-0 2, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 20-64 15-20 60
|Penn St.
|15
|18
|21
|15
|—
|69
|Minnesota
|14
|20
|10
|16
|—
|60
3-Point Goals_Penn St. 9-26 (Camden 1-4, Hagans 0-1, Jekot 1-6, Marisa 1-3, Beverley 2-2, Burke 3-9, Sabel 1-1), Minnesota 5-28 (Sissoko 0-1, Hubbard 1-10, Powell 4-10, Smith 0-2, Borowicz 0-5). Assists_Penn St. 11 (Jekot 4), Minnesota 16 (Hubbard 6). Fouled Out_Penn St. Cash, Minnesota Sissoko. Rebounds_Penn St. 37 (Jekot 3-8), Minnesota 31 (Sconiers 4-6). Total Fouls_Penn St. 20, Minnesota 24. Technical Fouls_None. A_0.
