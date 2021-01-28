On Air: Ask the CIO
Penn St. 80, Illinois 76

By The Associated Press
January 28, 2021 9:36 pm
PENN ST. (5-7)

Camden 5-11 0-1 10, Cash 5-13 4-6 14, Beverley 1-4 0-0 3, Burke 3-8 0-0 9, Marisa 9-16 4-4 24, Garcia 0-0 0-0 0, Hagans 6-12 6-7 18, Sabel 1-6 0-0 2, Staples 0-0 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 30-70 14-18 80

ILLINOIS (2-9)

Myles 5-15 1-2 11, Rubin 4-8 2-4 10, Ephraim 1-5 2-2 4, Peebles 7-15 0-0 19, Terry 9-18 1-1 21, Robins 0-0 0-0 0, Amusan 1-1 0-0 2, McQueen 2-6 0-0 6, Nye 1-5 0-0 3, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 30-73 6-9 76

Penn St. 18 15 28 19 80
Illinois 18 14 20 24 76

3-Point Goals_Penn St. 6-23 (Camden 0-4, Beverley 1-3, Burke 3-7, Marisa 2-4, Hagans 0-2, Sabel 0-3), Illinois 10-21 (Ephraim 0-2, Peebles 5-8, Terry 2-5, McQueen 2-3, Nye 1-3). Assists_Penn St. 15 (Marisa 4), Illinois 18 (Terry 8). Fouled Out_Penn St. Cash, Illinois Terry. Rebounds_Penn St. 43 (Camden 2-5), Illinois 42 (Terry 5-16). Total Fouls_Penn St. 13, Illinois 16. Technical Fouls_None. A_0.

