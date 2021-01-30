On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
Penn St. 81, No. 14 Wisconsin 71

By The Associated Press
January 30, 2021 5:14 pm
WISCONSIN (13-4)

Ford 6-12 0-0 15, Potter 3-7 0-0 6, Wahl 6-10 0-0 13, Davison 3-11 0-0 8, Trice 2-9 2-2 6, Reuvers 7-12 3-4 18, Jon.Davis 2-3 1-2 5, Anderson 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 29-66 6-8 71.

PENN ST. (5-7)

Harrar 5-7 7-11 17, Lundy 1-6 0-0 2, Brockington 8-15 2-2 18, Jones 8-12 1-2 20, Wheeler 2-5 3-4 9, Dread 1-6 4-4 7, Sessoms 2-7 2-2 8, Buttrick 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 27-60 19-25 81.

Halftime_Wisconsin 34-31. 3-Point Goals_Wisconsin 7-28 (Ford 3-8, Davison 2-6, Reuvers 1-2, Wahl 1-3, Anderson 0-1, Potter 0-3, Trice 0-5), Penn St. 8-23 (Jones 3-3, Wheeler 2-4, Sessoms 2-5, Dread 1-5, Brockington 0-1, Buttrick 0-2, Lundy 0-3). Fouled Out_Jon.Davis. Rebounds_Wisconsin 38 (Wahl 10), Penn St. 33 (Brockington 9). Assists_Wisconsin 14 (Davison, Trice 3), Penn St. 14 (Wheeler 5). Total Fouls_Wisconsin 21, Penn St. 10.

