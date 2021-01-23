On Air: Your Turn with Mike Causey
Trending:
Get Email Alerts
Sports News

Pepper scores 20 to lead UC Davis over UC San Diego 78-71

By The Associated Press
January 23, 2021 9:17 pm
< a min read
      

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Elijah Pepper had a career-high 20 points as UC Davis defeated UC San Diego 78-71 on Saturday.

Caleb Fuller had 18 points for UC Davis (3-3, 1-1 Big West Conference). Kennedy Koehler added 13 points. Ezra Manjon had 11 points and six assists.

Damion Squire, who was second on the Aggies in scoring coming into the matchup with 14 points per game, failed to make a shot from the floor (0 of 5).

Mikey Howell had 18 points for the Tritons (3-4, 1-4). Bryce Pope added 16 points. Hugh Baxter had seven rebounds.

        Insight by Splunk: Explore how data is the glue that will hold JADC2 together by downloading this exclusive ebook

UC San Diego defeated UC Davis 89-69 on Friday for its first-ever Division I win.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

1|25 TechKnowledge 2021 - A Yearlong Virtual...
1|25 OPEX Week Live
1|25 Webinar Series: Integrated Paperless...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

VP Harris visits NIH for her second dose of the Moderna vaccine