Pepperdine 76, BYU 73

BYU (13-3)

Lee 3-5 0-0 7, Haarms 3-10 0-0 6, Averette 3-10 2-2 8, Barcello 3-11 5-6 12, Knell 0-3 0-0 0, Johnson 6-8 1-1 15, Lohner 3-4 6-6 13, Harding 1-1 0-0 2, Harward 3-4 4-4 10, George 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 25-57 18-19 73.

PEPPERDINE (7-7)

Chukwuka 1-4 0-0 3, Edwards 7-14 4-6 18, Ohia Obioha 1-4 0-0 2, Altman 5-11 1-2 11, Ross 4-17 11-13 19, Zidek 6-11 0-0 13, Polk 2-3 1-1 6, Smith 2-2 0-0 4. Totals 28-66 17-22 76.

Halftime_BYU 37-32. 3-Point Goals_BYU 5-21 (Johnson 2-3, Lohner 1-1, Lee 1-2, Barcello 1-6, Haarms 0-1, Knell 0-3, Averette 0-5), Pepperdine 3-16 (Chukwuka 1-2, Polk 1-2, Zidek 1-3, Altman 0-1, Edwards 0-3, Ross 0-5). Rebounds_BYU 34 (Lohner 6), Pepperdine 34 (Altman 9). Assists_BYU 11 (Barcello 3), Pepperdine 8 (Ross 6). Total Fouls_BYU 19, Pepperdine 16.

