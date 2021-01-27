On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Get Email Alerts
Sports News

Pepperdine 76, BYU 73

By The Associated Press
January 27, 2021 5:01 pm
< a min read
      

BYU (13-3)

Lee 3-5 0-0 7, Haarms 3-10 0-0 6, Averette 3-10 2-2 8, Barcello 3-11 5-6 12, Knell 0-3 0-0 0, Johnson 6-8 1-1 15, Lohner 3-4 6-6 13, Harding 1-1 0-0 2, Harward 3-4 4-4 10, George 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 25-57 18-19 73.

PEPPERDINE (7-7)

Chukwuka 1-4 0-0 3, Edwards 7-14 4-6 18, Ohia Obioha 1-4 0-0 2, Altman 5-11 1-2 11, Ross 4-17 11-13 19, Zidek 6-11 0-0 13, Polk 2-3 1-1 6, Smith 2-2 0-0 4. Totals 28-66 17-22 76.

Halftime_BYU 37-32. 3-Point Goals_BYU 5-21 (Johnson 2-3, Lohner 1-1, Lee 1-2, Barcello 1-6, Haarms 0-1, Knell 0-3, Averette 0-5), Pepperdine 3-16 (Chukwuka 1-2, Polk 1-2, Zidek 1-3, Altman 0-1, Edwards 0-3, Ross 0-5). Rebounds_BYU 34 (Lohner 6), Pepperdine 34 (Altman 9). Assists_BYU 11 (Barcello 3), Pepperdine 8 (Ross 6). Total Fouls_BYU 19, Pepperdine 16.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

2|2 USCENTCOM Virtual Data Symposium
2|2 Oracle Communications SD-WAN Boot Camp
2|2 Legal Week 2021
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

AmeriCorps team using Emergency Operations Center to answer resident calls about receiving a vaccine