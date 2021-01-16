On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Pepperdine 80, Portland 65

By The Associated Press
January 16, 2021 8:51 pm
PORTLAND (6-7)

Davis 6-13 4-5 19, Henn 6-11 0-0 14, Adams 3-10 3-4 10, Dasher 2-7 1-2 5, Jones 5-9 4-7 15, Fahrensohn 0-3 0-0 0, Griffith 0-2 0-0 0, Curtiss 1-1 0-0 2, Triplett 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-56 12-18 65.

PEPPERDINE (5-6)

Chukwuka 6-13 1-1 14, Edwards 9-17 2-3 21, Ohia Obioha 3-3 1-1 7, Altman 3-7 0-1 6, Ross 2-5 0-0 4, Polk 2-3 3-3 8, Smith 3-8 1-2 7, Heath 1-5 0-0 3, Zidek 3-4 0-0 8, Munson 0-0 0-0 0, Deng 1-2 0-0 2, Yoon 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 33-67 8-11 80.

Halftime_Pepperdine 40-31. 3-Point Goals_Portland 7-26 (Davis 3-4, Henn 2-7, Adams 1-4, Jones 1-4, Dasher 0-2, Griffith 0-2, Fahrensohn 0-3), Pepperdine 6-25 (Zidek 2-3, Heath 1-2, Polk 1-2, Chukwuka 1-5, Edwards 1-6, Deng 0-1, Altman 0-2, Ross 0-2, Smith 0-2). Rebounds_Portland 30 (Davis 8), Pepperdine 42 (Edwards 9). Assists_Portland 17 (Adams 7), Pepperdine 24 (Ross 10). Total Fouls_Portland 15, Pepperdine 17.

