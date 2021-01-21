On Air: Stratford University's Tech Talk
Trending:
Get Email Alerts
Sports News

Pepperdine 85, Pacific 68

By The Associated Press
January 21, 2021 10:57 pm
< a min read
      

PACIFIC (5-2)

Bailey 2-8 0-0 4, Bell 3-5 0-0 7, Crockrell 7-8 5-6 19, Finstuen 2-6 2-2 7, Jenkins 1-2 0-1 2, Price-Noel 5-7 2-2 15, Hampshire 0-1 0-0 0, Green 2-6 0-1 4, Brown 1-3 0-0 3, Moore 0-5 0-0 0, Salazar 2-3 0-2 4, Shadd 1-1 1-2 3. Totals 26-55 10-16 68.

PEPPERDINE (6-6)

Chukwuka 3-7 0-0 7, Edwards 11-18 9-9 37, Ohia Obioha 2-4 0-1 4, Altman 0-4 0-0 0, Ross 1-5 5-6 7, Smith 4-6 0-0 9, Polk 4-5 1-2 11, Heath 0-1 2-2 2, Zidek 2-7 0-0 6, Munson 1-2 0-1 2, Deng 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 28-61 17-21 85.

Halftime_Pepperdine 44-20. 3-Point Goals_Pacific 6-21 (Price-Noel 3-5, Bell 1-1, Finstuen 1-2, Brown 1-3, Jenkins 0-1, Salazar 0-1, Green 0-2, Moore 0-2, Bailey 0-4), Pepperdine 12-24 (Edwards 6-9, Polk 2-3, Zidek 2-5, Smith 1-1, Chukwuka 1-3, Altman 0-1, Deng 0-1, Ross 0-1). Rebounds_Pacific 28 (Bell 7), Pepperdine 37 (Edwards 11). Assists_Pacific 13 (Crockrell, Moore 3), Pepperdine 25 (Ross 11). Total Fouls_Pacific 21, Pepperdine 21.

        Insight by Splunk: Explore how data is the glue that will hold JADC2 together by downloading this exclusive ebook

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

1|25 GEOINT Electro Optical Technical...
1|25 TechKnowledge 2021 - A Yearlong Virtual...
1|25 Car T Global Week
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

After receiving second dose of Moderna vaccine, NIH Director notes it’s still important to follow the 3W’s