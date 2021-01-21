Pepperdine 85, Pacific 68

PACIFIC (5-2)
Bailey 2-8 0-0 4, Bell 3-5 0-0 7, Crockrell 7-8 5-6 19, Finstuen 2-6 2-2 7, Jenkins 1-2 0-1 2, Price-Noel 5-7 2-2 15, Hampshire 0-1 0-0 0, Green 2-6 0-1 4, Brown 1-3 0-0 3, Moore 0-5 0-0 0, Salazar 2-3 0-2 4, Shadd 1-1 1-2 3. Totals 26-55 10-16 68.
PEPPERDINE (6-6)
Chukwuka 3-7 0-0 7, Edwards 11-18 9-9 37, Ohia Obioha 2-4 0-1 4, Altman 0-4 0-0 0, Ross 1-5 5-6 7, Smith 4-6 0-0 9, Polk 4-5 1-2 11, Heath 0-1 2-2 2, Zidek 2-7 0-0 6, Munson 1-2 0-1 2, Deng 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 28-61 17-21 85.
Halftime_Pepperdine 44-20. 3-Point Goals_Pacific 6-21 (Price-Noel 3-5, Bell 1-1, Finstuen 1-2, Brown 1-3, Jenkins 0-1, Salazar 0-1, Green 0-2, Moore 0-2, Bailey 0-4), Pepperdine 12-24 (Edwards 6-9, Polk 2-3, Zidek 2-5, Smith 1-1, Chukwuka 1-3, Altman 0-1, Deng 0-1, Ross 0-1). Rebounds_Pacific 28 (Bell 7), Pepperdine 37 (Edwards 11). Assists_Pacific 13 (Crockrell, Moore 3), Pepperdine 25 (Ross 11). Total Fouls_Pacific 21, Pepperdine 21.
