On Air: Federal News Network program
Trending:
Get Email Alerts
Sports News

Perry lifts UC Riverside past UC San Diego 71-59

By The Associated Press
January 31, 2021 9:37 pm
< a min read
      

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — Jock Perry had scored 14 points with four 3-pointer and as UC Riverside beat UC San Diego 71-59 on Sunday.

George Willborn III had 12 points for UC Riverside (8-4, 5-2 Big West Conference). Zyon Pullin added nine rebounds and six assists and Wil Tattersall grabbed seven rebounds.

Hugh Baxter had 17 points for the Tritons (3-5, 1-5). Toni Rocak added 15 points and seven rebounds and Mikey Howell grabbed six rebounds.

___

        Insight by Kodak Alaris: Executives from the state of Maryland, state of Ohio and the American Association of Motor Vehicle Administrators explore how motor vehicle bureaus are meeting the REAL ID challenge in this free webinar.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

2|3 Cisco Certified Network Associate...
2|8 Bootcamp - GSA Multiple Award Schedule...
2|8 Salesforce Fundamentals for Nonprofits...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

MacDill Air Force Base welcomed NFL reps to take a look at aircraft from Sunday’s Super Bowl flyover