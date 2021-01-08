On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Perry scores 29 to carry Stetson over North Alabama 86-77

By The Associated Press
January 8, 2021 10:50 pm
< a min read
      

FLORENCE, Ala. (AP) — Rob Perry had 29 points as Stetson got past North Alabama 86-77 on Friday night.

Perry tied a school record with eight 3-pointers, finishing 8 for 10 from the arc. He added six rebounds.

The game was the Atlantic Sun Conference opener for both teams.

Mahamadou Diawara had 18 points for Stetson (3-4). Christiaan Jones added 16 points, seven rebounds and six steals. Chase Johnston had 11 points.

Payton Youngblood had 16 points for the Lions (4-3). Detalian Brown added 13 points. C.J. Brim had 11 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

