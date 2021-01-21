On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
Trending:
Get Email Alerts
Sports News

PGA Champions Tour Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai

By The Associated Press
January 21, 2021 10:27 pm
< a min read
      
Thursday
Ka’upulehu-Kona, Hawaii
Purse: $1.8 million
Hualalai Golf Course
Yardage: 7,107; Par: 72
First Round

Retief Goosen 30-32_062

Darren Clarke 32-31_063

Scott Parel 32-32_064

Jerry Kelly 32-32_064

        Insight by Splunk: USDA, FDA and Army Futures Command will explore how agencies are using data as a tool in digital transformation and cybersecurity.

K.J. Choi 33-33_066

Kevin Sutherland 33-33_066

Scott McCarron 34-33_067

Gene Sauers 34-34_068

Brandt Jobe 35-33_068

Wes Short, Jr. 35-33_068

David Toms 33-35_068

Bernhard Langer 33-35_068

        Read more Sports News news.

Jim Furyk 33-35_068

Doug Barron 35-34_069

Shane Bertsch 35-34_069

Miguel Angel Jiménez 34-35_069

Ernie Els 36-33_069

Fred Funk 35-35_070

John Daly 37-33_070

Mark O’Meara 37-33_070

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app

Vijay Singh 36-34_070

Kenny Perry 36-34_070

Davis Love III 37-33_070

Stephen Ames 36-35_071

Jeff Sluman 35-36_071

Kirk Triplett 36-35_071

Colin Montgomerie 35-36_071

Mike Weir 36-35_071

Fred Couples 36-35_071

Olin Browne 36-36_072

Ken Tanigawa 38-34_072

Tom Pernice Jr. 36-36_072

Jeff Maggert 38-34_072

Brett Quigley 39-34_073

Larry Mize 37-37_074

Jay Haas 37-37_074

Rocco Mediate 38-36_074

Paul Broadhurst 37-37_074

Corey Pavin 39-36_075

Hale Irwin 38-37_075

Sandy Lyle 39-38_077

Tom Watson 38-40_078

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

12|4 7 Keys to The Motivating Staff
1|25 GEOINT Electro Optical Technical...
1|25 Leverage FedRAMP-Authorized Solutions...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

After receiving second dose of Moderna vaccine, NIH Director notes it’s still important to follow the 3W’s