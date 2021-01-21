PGA Champions Tour Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai

|Thursday
|Ka’upulehu-Kona, Hawaii
|Purse: $1.8 million
|Hualalai Golf Course
|Yardage: 7,107; Par: 72
|First Round
Retief Goosen 30-32_062
Darren Clarke 32-31_063
Scott Parel 32-32_064
Jerry Kelly 32-32_064
K.J. Choi 33-33_066
Kevin Sutherland 33-33_066
Scott McCarron 34-33_067
Gene Sauers 34-34_068
Brandt Jobe 35-33_068
Wes Short, Jr. 35-33_068
David Toms 33-35_068
Bernhard Langer 33-35_068
Jim Furyk 33-35_068
Doug Barron 35-34_069
Shane Bertsch 35-34_069
Miguel Angel Jiménez 34-35_069
Ernie Els 36-33_069
Fred Funk 35-35_070
John Daly 37-33_070
Mark O’Meara 37-33_070
Vijay Singh 36-34_070
Kenny Perry 36-34_070
Davis Love III 37-33_070
Stephen Ames 36-35_071
Jeff Sluman 35-36_071
Kirk Triplett 36-35_071
Colin Montgomerie 35-36_071
Mike Weir 36-35_071
Fred Couples 36-35_071
Olin Browne 36-36_072
Ken Tanigawa 38-34_072
Tom Pernice Jr. 36-36_072
Jeff Maggert 38-34_072
Brett Quigley 39-34_073
Larry Mize 37-37_074
Jay Haas 37-37_074
Rocco Mediate 38-36_074
Paul Broadhurst 37-37_074
Corey Pavin 39-36_075
Hale Irwin 38-37_075
Sandy Lyle 39-38_077
Tom Watson 38-40_078
