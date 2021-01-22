Trending:
Get Email Alerts
Sports News

PGA Champions Tour Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai Scores

By The Associated Press
January 22, 2021 10:44 pm
< a min read
      
Friday
Ka’upulehu-Kona, Hawaii
Purse: $1.8 million
Hualalai Golf Course
Yardage: 7,107; Par: 72
Second Round

Jerry Kelly 64-67_131

Darren Clarke 63-68_131

Retief Goosen 62-71_133

Fred Couples 71-63_134

        Insight by Zendesk: VA, GSA and the Education Department will explore how agencies are dealing with the new customer service imperative in this free webinar.

Kevin Sutherland 66-68_134

Bernhard Langer 68-67_135

Brandt Jobe 68-67_135

Gene Sauers 68-67_135

Scott Parel 64-71_135

Shane Bertsch 69-67_136

Jim Furyk 68-68_136

David Toms 68-68_136

        Read more Sports News news.

Stephen Ames 71-66_137

Scott McCarron 67-70_137

Mike Weir 71-67_138

Ernie Els 69-69_138

K.J. Choi 66-72_138

Doug Barron 69-70_139

Olin Browne 72-68_140

Vijay Singh 70-70_140

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app

John Daly 70-70_140

Mark O’Meara 70-70_140

Miguel Angel Jiménez 69-71_140

Wes Short, Jr. 68-72_140

Colin Montgomerie 71-70_141

Kenny Perry 70-71_141

Brett Quigley 73-69_142

Kirk Triplett 71-71_142

Fred Funk 70-72_142

Rocco Mediate 74-69_143

Ken Tanigawa 72-71_143

Jeff Sluman 71-72_143

Tom Pernice Jr. 72-72_144

Davis Love III 70-74_144

Paul Broadhurst 74-71_145

Sandy Lyle 77-70_147

Jeff Maggert 72-75_147

Jay Haas 74-74_148

Corey Pavin 75-74_149

Hale Irwin 75-74_149

Larry Mize 74-76_150

Tom Watson 78-75_153

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

1|25 Virtual Training: Fundamentals of Excel...
1|25 Business - Cloud Storage in Microsoft...
1|25 Webinar Series: Integrated Paperless...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Retired Gen. Lloyd J. Austin III becomes the first Black Defense Secretary