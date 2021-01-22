PGA Tour American Express Par ores

Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
|Friday
|At PGA West
|La Quia, Calif.
|Purse: $6.7 million
|Stadium Course
|Yardage: 7,147; Par: 72
|Nicklaus Tourname Course
|Yardage: 7,181; Par: 72
|Second Round
Sungjae Im 68-65_133 -11
Nick Taylor 68-66_134 -10
Tony Finau 68-66_134 -10
Abraham Ancer 69-65_134 -10
Si Woo Kim 66-68_134 -10
Brandon Hagy 64-70_134 -10
Emiliano Grillo 69-66_135 -9
Franceo Molinari 69-66_135 -9
Doug Ghim 67-68_135 -9
John Huh 68-68_136 -8
Brendan Steele 68-68_136 -8
Max Homa 66-70_136 -8
Andrew Putnam 67-69_136 -8
Charley Hoffman 70-66_136 -8
Roger Sloan 69-67_136 -8
Brian Harman 68-68_136 -8
Adam henk 68-68_136 -8
Rory Sabbatini 68-69_137 -7
Ryan Armour 70-67_137 -7
James Hahn 68-69_137 -7
Luke List 69-68_137 -7
Sam Ryder 67-70_137 -7
Josh Teater 68-69_137 -7
Paul Casey 72-65_137 -7
Richy Werenski 69-68_137 -7
Cameron Davis 68-70_138 -6
Chris Kirk 68-70_138 -6
Kyle Stanley 70-68_138 -6
Alex Noren 67-71_138 -6
Gary Woodland 70-68_138 -6
Ben Martin 67-71_138 -6
Byeong Hun An 65-73_138 -6
Adam Long 68-70_138 -6
Austin Cook 68-70_138 -6
Matt Jones 70-68_138 -6
Adam Hadwin 72-66_138 -6
David Hearn 68-71_139 -5
Bronson Burgoon 71-68_139 -5
Henrik Norlander 71-68_139 -5
Russell Knox 69-70_139 -5
Andrew Landry 70-69_139 -5
Matthew Wolff 72-67_139 -5
Jamie Lovemark 68-71_139 -5
Charl hwartzel 67-72_139 -5
Michael Thompson 67-72_139 -5
Tyler Duncan 67-72_139 -5
Jimmy Walker 69-70_139 -5
Patton Kizzire 69-70_139 -5
Rickie Fowler 73-66_139 -5
Kyoung-Hoon Lee 68-71_139 -5
Erik van Rooyen 70-69_139 -5
Brian Stuard 74-65_139 -5
Tyler McCumber 69-70_139 -5
Kramer Hickok 70-69_139 -5
Chase Seiffert 72-67_139 -5
Bo Hoag 71-69_140 -4
Talor Gooch 74-66_140 -4
Martin Laird 66-74_140 -4
Cameron Tringale 68-72_140 -4
Vaughn Taylor 73-67_140 -4
Sebastian Cappelen 70-70_140 -4
Harry Hall 70-70_140 -4
Hank Lebioda 69-71_140 -4
Nelson Ledesma 70-70_140 -4
Doc Redman 70-70_140 -4
Will Gordon 72-68_140 -4
Wyndham Clark 70-70_140 -4
Zach Johnson 72-68_140 -4
Patrick Calay 69-71_140 -4
Maverick McNealy 67-73_140 -4
Rhein Gibson 70-70_140 -4
Rob Oppenheim 69-71_140 -4
|Missed the cut
Tim Wilkinson 70-71_141 -3
Bill Haas 70-71_141 -3
ott Stallings 74-67_141 -3
Ryan Moore 70-71_141 -3
ottie heffler 70-71_141 -3
C.T. Pan 70-71_141 -3
Pat Perez 70-71_141 -3
Anirban Lahiri 68-73_141 -3
Chez Reavie 71-70_141 -3
Vince Whaley 69-72_141 -3
Fabián Gómez 70-72_142 -2
Charles Howell III 72-70_142 -2
Jason Dufner 74-68_142 -2
Luke Donald 72-70_142 -2
Lao Griffin 69-73_142 -2
Joohyung Kim 69-73_142 -2
Akshay Bhatia 72-70_142 -2
Xinjun Zhang 70-72_142 -2
Danny Lee 70-72_142 -2
Brian Gay 74-68_142 -2
Troy Merritt 69-73_142 -2
Denny McCarthy 73-70_143 -1
Russell Henley 72-71_143 -1
Patrick Reed 68-75_143 -1
Jim Herman 73-70_143 -1
Sam Burns 77-66_143 -1
J.J. Spaun 70-73_143 -1
Joel Dahmen 69-74_143 -1
Aaron Baddeley 68-75_143 -1
Satoshi Kodaira 69-74_143 -1
Kevin Stadler 72-71_143 -1
Brooks Koepka 72-71_143 -1
Ted Potter, Jr. 72-71_143 -1
Ben Taylor 71-72_143 -1
Kristoffer Veura 68-75_143 -1
Lucas Glover 71-73_144 E
Patrick Rodgers 69-75_144 E
Mark Hubbard 68-76_144 E
Grayson Murray 69-75_144 E
ott Piercy 70-74_144 E
Kevin Na 75-69_144 E
Cameron Percy 73-71_144 E
Sean O’Hair 71-73_144 E
Kelly Kraft 70-74_144 E
Kevin Tway 72-72_144 E
Kevin Streelman 68-76_144 E
John Augenstein 72-72_144 E
Beau Hossler 73-72_145 +1
Peter Malnati 73-72_145 +1
Aaron Wise 71-74_145 +1
Bo Van Pelt 75-70_145 +1
Mark Anderson 70-75_145 +1
Tom Hoge 71-75_146 +2
Seung-Yul Noh 74-72_146 +2
Phil Mickelson 74-72_146 +2
Nick Watney 74-73_147 +3
Hudson Swafford 71-76_147 +3
Michael Block 74-73_147 +3
Robby Shelton 74-73_147 +3
Martin Trainer 70-77_147 +3
Brandt Snedeker 73-74_147 +3
ott Brown 72-75_147 +3
Camilo Villegas 69-79_148 +4
Brice Garnett 70-78_148 +4
ott Harrington 73-75_148 +4
Chris Baker 77-71_148 +4
Michael Gligic 71-77_148 +4
Sepp Straka 72-77_149 +5
Steve Stricker 75-74_149 +5
Chesson Hadley 77-73_150 +6
Keegan Bradley 73-77_150 +6
J.T. Poston 70-80_150 +6
Rafael Campos 74-77_151 +7
Michael Kim 78-73_151 +7
Nate Lashley 73-78_151 +7
Michael Gellerman 72-80_152 +8
Cameron Champ 77-75_152 +8
Matthew NeSmith 78-75_153 +9
Huer Mahan 76-77_153 +9
Steve Jones 73-80_153 +9
Sung Kang 77-77_154 +10
Joseph Bramlett 79-76_155 +11
John Senden 81-74_155 +11
Matt Every 84-72_156 +12
