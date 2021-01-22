PGA Tour American Express Scores

Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
|Friday
|At PGA West
|La Quia, Calif.
|Purse: $6.7 million
|Stadium Course
|Yardage: 7,147; Par: 72
|Nicklaus Tournament Course
|Yardage: 7,181; Par: 72
|Second Round
Sungjae Im 68-65_133
Nick Taylor 68-66_134
Tony Finau 68-66_134
Abraham Ancer 69-65_134
Si Woo Kim 66-68_134
Brandon Hagy 64-70_134
Emiliano Grillo 69-66_135
Francesco Molinari 69-66_135
Doug Ghim 67-68_135
John Huh 68-68_136
Brendan Steele 68-68_136
Max Homa 66-70_136
Andrew Putnam 67-69_136
Charley Hoffman 70-66_136
Roger Sloan 69-67_136
Brian Harman 68-68_136
Adam Schenk 68-68_136
Rory Sabbatini 68-69_137
Ryan Armour 70-67_137
James Hahn 68-69_137
Luke List 69-68_137
Sam Ryder 67-70_137
Josh Teater 68-69_137
Paul Casey 72-65_137
Richy Werenski 69-68_137
Cameron Davis 68-70_138
Chris Kirk 68-70_138
Kyle Stanley 70-68_138
Alex Noren 67-71_138
Gary Woodland 70-68_138
Ben Martin 67-71_138
Byeong Hun An 65-73_138
Adam Long 68-70_138
Austin Cook 68-70_138
Matt Jones 70-68_138
Adam Hadwin 72-66_138
David Hearn 68-71_139
Bronson Burgoon 71-68_139
Henrik Norlander 71-68_139
Russell Knox 69-70_139
Andrew Landry 70-69_139
Matthew Wolff 72-67_139
Jamie Lovemark 68-71_139
Charl Schwartzel 67-72_139
Michael Thompson 67-72_139
Tyler Duncan 67-72_139
Jimmy Walker 69-70_139
Patton Kizzire 69-70_139
Rickie Fowler 73-66_139
Kyoung-Hoon Lee 68-71_139
Erik van Rooyen 70-69_139
Brian Stuard 74-65_139
Tyler McCumber 69-70_139
Kramer Hickok 70-69_139
Chase Seiffert 72-67_139
Bo Hoag 71-69_140
Talor Gooch 74-66_140
Martin Laird 66-74_140
Cameron Tringale 68-72_140
Vaughn Taylor 73-67_140
Sebastian Cappelen 70-70_140
Harry Hall 70-70_140
Hank Lebioda 69-71_140
Nelson Ledesma 70-70_140
Doc Redman 70-70_140
Will Gordon 72-68_140
Wyndham Clark 70-70_140
Zach Johnson 72-68_140
Patrick Cantlay 69-71_140
Maverick McNealy 67-73_140
Rhein Gibson 70-70_140
Rob Oppenheim 69-71_140
|Missed the cut
Tim Wilkinson 70-71_141
Bill Haas 70-71_141
Scott Stallings 74-67_141
Ryan Moore 70-71_141
Scottie Scheffler 70-71_141
C.T. Pan 70-71_141
Pat Perez 70-71_141
Anirban Lahiri 68-73_141
Chez Reavie 71-70_141
Vincent Whaley 69-72_141
Fabián Gómez 70-72_142
Charles Howell III 72-70_142
Jason Dufner 74-68_142
Luke Donald 72-70_142
Lanto Griffin 69-73_142
Joohyung Kim 69-73_142
Akshay Bhatia 72-70_142
Xinjun Zhang 70-72_142
Danny Lee 70-72_142
Brian Gay 74-68_142
Troy Merritt 69-73_142
Denny McCarthy 73-70_143
Russell Henley 72-71_143
Patrick Reed 68-75_143
Jim Herman 73-70_143
Sam Burns 77-66_143
J.J. Spaun 70-73_143
Joel Dahmen 69-74_143
Aaron Baddeley 68-75_143
Satoshi Kodaira 69-74_143
Kevin Stadler 72-71_143
Brooks Koepka 72-71_143
Ted Potter, Jr. 72-71_143
Ben Taylor 71-72_143
Kristoffer Ventura 68-75_143
Lucas Glover 71-73_144
Patrick Rodgers 69-75_144
Mark Hubbard 68-76_144
Grayson Murray 69-75_144
Scott Piercy 70-74_144
Kevin Na 75-69_144
Cameron Percy 73-71_144
Sean O’Hair 71-73_144
Kelly Kraft 70-74_144
Kevin Tway 72-72_144
Kevin Streelman 68-76_144
John Augenstein 72-72_144
Beau Hossler 73-72_145
Peter Malnati 73-72_145
Aaron Wise 71-74_145
Bo Van Pelt 75-70_145
Mark Anderson 70-75_145
Tom Hoge 71-75_146
Seung-Yul Noh 74-72_146
Phil Mickelson 74-72_146
Nick Watney 74-73_147
Hudson Swafford 71-76_147
Michael Block 74-73_147
Robby Shelton 74-73_147
Martin Trainer 70-77_147
Brandt Snedeker 73-74_147
Scott Brown 72-75_147
Camilo Villegas 69-79_148
Brice Garnett 70-78_148
Scott Harrington 73-75_148
Chris Baker 77-71_148
Michael Gligic 71-77_148
Sepp Straka 72-77_149
Steve Stricker 75-74_149
Chesson Hadley 77-73_150
Keegan Bradley 73-77_150
J.T. Poston 70-80_150
Rafael Campos 74-77_151
Michael Kim 78-73_151
Nate Lashley 73-78_151
Michael Gellerman 72-80_152
Cameron Champ 77-75_152
Matthew NeSmith 78-75_153
Hunter Mahan 76-77_153
Steve Jones 73-80_153
Sung Kang 77-77_154
Joseph Bramlett 79-76_155
John Senden 81-74_155
Matt Every 84-72_156
