Sports News

PGA Tour American Express Scores

By The Associated Press
January 22, 2021 8:33 pm
2 min read
      
Friday
At PGA West
La Quia, Calif.
Purse: $6.7 million
Stadium Course
Yardage: 7,147; Par: 72
Nicklaus Tournament Course
Yardage: 7,181; Par: 72
Second Round

Sungjae Im 68-65_133

Nick Taylor 68-66_134

Tony Finau 68-66_134

Abraham Ancer 69-65_134

Si Woo Kim 66-68_134

Brandon Hagy 64-70_134

Emiliano Grillo 69-66_135

Francesco Molinari 69-66_135

Doug Ghim 67-68_135

John Huh 68-68_136

Brendan Steele 68-68_136

Max Homa 66-70_136

Andrew Putnam 67-69_136

Charley Hoffman 70-66_136

Roger Sloan 69-67_136

Brian Harman 68-68_136

Adam Schenk 68-68_136

Rory Sabbatini 68-69_137

Ryan Armour 70-67_137

James Hahn 68-69_137

Luke List 69-68_137

Sam Ryder 67-70_137

Josh Teater 68-69_137

Paul Casey 72-65_137

Richy Werenski 69-68_137

Cameron Davis 68-70_138

Chris Kirk 68-70_138

Kyle Stanley 70-68_138

Alex Noren 67-71_138

Gary Woodland 70-68_138

Ben Martin 67-71_138

Byeong Hun An 65-73_138

Adam Long 68-70_138

Austin Cook 68-70_138

Matt Jones 70-68_138

Adam Hadwin 72-66_138

David Hearn 68-71_139

Bronson Burgoon 71-68_139

Henrik Norlander 71-68_139

Russell Knox 69-70_139

Andrew Landry 70-69_139

Matthew Wolff 72-67_139

Jamie Lovemark 68-71_139

Charl Schwartzel 67-72_139

Michael Thompson 67-72_139

Tyler Duncan 67-72_139

Jimmy Walker 69-70_139

Patton Kizzire 69-70_139

Rickie Fowler 73-66_139

Kyoung-Hoon Lee 68-71_139

Erik van Rooyen 70-69_139

Brian Stuard 74-65_139

Tyler McCumber 69-70_139

Kramer Hickok 70-69_139

Chase Seiffert 72-67_139

Bo Hoag 71-69_140

Talor Gooch 74-66_140

Martin Laird 66-74_140

Cameron Tringale 68-72_140

Vaughn Taylor 73-67_140

Sebastian Cappelen 70-70_140

Harry Hall 70-70_140

Hank Lebioda 69-71_140

Nelson Ledesma 70-70_140

Doc Redman 70-70_140

Will Gordon 72-68_140

Wyndham Clark 70-70_140

Zach Johnson 72-68_140

Patrick Cantlay 69-71_140

Maverick McNealy 67-73_140

Rhein Gibson 70-70_140

Rob Oppenheim 69-71_140

Missed the cut

Tim Wilkinson 70-71_141

Bill Haas 70-71_141

Scott Stallings 74-67_141

Ryan Moore 70-71_141

Scottie Scheffler 70-71_141

C.T. Pan 70-71_141

Pat Perez 70-71_141

Anirban Lahiri 68-73_141

Chez Reavie 71-70_141

Vincent Whaley 69-72_141

Fabián Gómez 70-72_142

Charles Howell III 72-70_142

Jason Dufner 74-68_142

Luke Donald 72-70_142

Lanto Griffin 69-73_142

Joohyung Kim 69-73_142

Akshay Bhatia 72-70_142

Xinjun Zhang 70-72_142

Danny Lee 70-72_142

Brian Gay 74-68_142

Troy Merritt 69-73_142

Denny McCarthy 73-70_143

Russell Henley 72-71_143

Patrick Reed 68-75_143

Jim Herman 73-70_143

Sam Burns 77-66_143

J.J. Spaun 70-73_143

Joel Dahmen 69-74_143

Aaron Baddeley 68-75_143

Satoshi Kodaira 69-74_143

Kevin Stadler 72-71_143

Brooks Koepka 72-71_143

Ted Potter, Jr. 72-71_143

Ben Taylor 71-72_143

Kristoffer Ventura 68-75_143

Lucas Glover 71-73_144

Patrick Rodgers 69-75_144

Mark Hubbard 68-76_144

Grayson Murray 69-75_144

Scott Piercy 70-74_144

Kevin Na 75-69_144

Cameron Percy 73-71_144

Sean O’Hair 71-73_144

Kelly Kraft 70-74_144

Kevin Tway 72-72_144

Kevin Streelman 68-76_144

John Augenstein 72-72_144

Beau Hossler 73-72_145

Peter Malnati 73-72_145

Aaron Wise 71-74_145

Bo Van Pelt 75-70_145

Mark Anderson 70-75_145

Tom Hoge 71-75_146

Seung-Yul Noh 74-72_146

Phil Mickelson 74-72_146

Nick Watney 74-73_147

Hudson Swafford 71-76_147

Michael Block 74-73_147

Robby Shelton 74-73_147

Martin Trainer 70-77_147

Brandt Snedeker 73-74_147

Scott Brown 72-75_147

Camilo Villegas 69-79_148

Brice Garnett 70-78_148

Scott Harrington 73-75_148

Chris Baker 77-71_148

Michael Gligic 71-77_148

Sepp Straka 72-77_149

Steve Stricker 75-74_149

Chesson Hadley 77-73_150

Keegan Bradley 73-77_150

J.T. Poston 70-80_150

Rafael Campos 74-77_151

Michael Kim 78-73_151

Nate Lashley 73-78_151

Michael Gellerman 72-80_152

Cameron Champ 77-75_152

Matthew NeSmith 78-75_153

Hunter Mahan 76-77_153

Steve Jones 73-80_153

Sung Kang 77-77_154

Joseph Bramlett 79-76_155

John Senden 81-74_155

Matt Every 84-72_156

