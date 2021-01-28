PGA Tour Farmers Insurance Open Scores

Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
|Thursday
|At Torrey Pines
|San Diego, Calif.
|Purse: $7.5 million
|North Course
|Yardage: 7,269; Par: 72
|South Course
|Yardage: 7,818; Par: 72
|First Round
Patrick Reed 32-32_64
Alex Noren 31-33_64
Scottie Scheffler 34-31_65
Beau Hossler 33-33_66
Peter Malnati 33-33_66
Talor Gooch 31-35_66
Luke List 32-34_66
Sam Burns 31-35_66
Gary Woodland 33-33_66
Ryan Palmer 32-34_66
Lanto Griffin 34-32_66
Rhein Gibson 32-34_66
Cameron Smith 32-34_66
K.J. Choi 33-33_66
Brandon Hagy 33-33_66
Will Gordon 31-36_67
Wyndham Clark 33-34_67
Tim Wilkinson 33-34_67
Adam Scott 32-35_67
Denny McCarthy 32-35_67
Lucas Glover 34-34_68
Si Woo Kim 33-35_68
Tom Lewis 33-35_68
Seung-Yul Noh 32-36_68
Roger Sloan 35-33_68
Anirban Lahiri 34-34_68
Will Zalatoris 35-33_68
Robert Streb 35-33_68
Kevin Streelman 34-34_68
Rory McIlroy 32-36_68
Cameron Champ 34-34_68
John Huh 34-35_66
Bronson Burgoon 34-35_66
Brandt Snedeker 34-35_66
Tony Finau 33-36_66
J.T. Poston 35-34_66
Grayson Murray 35-34_66
Michael Kim 35-34_66
Jordan Spieth 33-36_66
Richy Werenski 32-37_66
Sepp Straka 32-37_66
Scott Stallings 35-34_66
Jon Rahm 33-36_66
Kevin Tway 36-33_66
Sungjae Im 34-35_66
Adam Hadwin 31-38_66
Joseph Bramlett 34-35_66
Andres Gonzales 35-35_70
Cameron Davis 35-35_70
Xinjun Zhang 34-36_70
Matthew NeSmith 34-36_70
Martin Laird 36-34_70
Viktor Hovland 32-38_70
Xander Schauffele 35-35_70
Rickie Fowler 35-35_70
Bubba Watson 34-36_70
James Hahn 34-36_70
Matt Jones 34-36_70
Jhonattan Vegas 35-35_70
Ryan Moore 35-35_70
Tom Hoge 35-35_70
Jason Kokrak 35-35_70
Dylan Frittelli 34-36_70
Mackenzie Hughes 34-36_70
Charl Schwartzel 34-36_70
Doug Ghim 34-36_70
Jared du Toit 34-36_70
Sebastian Cappelen 35-35_70
Fabián Gómez 37-34_71
Ted Potter, Jr. 38-33_71
Pat Perez 37-34_71
Kevin Stadler 35-36_71
Troy Merritt 36-35_71
Phil Mickelson 34-37_71
Bill Haas 34-37_71
Max Homa 33-38_71
Tain Lee 35-36_71
Sam Ryder 35-36_71
Scott Brown 38-33_71
Brian Stuard 35-36_71
Harry Higgs 35-36_71
Marc Leishman 37-34_71
Satoshi Kodaira 36-35_71
Russell Knox 35-36_71
Cameron Percy 35-36_71
Justin Suh 37-34_71
Rafael Campos 35-36_71
Kyle Stanley 37-35_72
Rory Sabbatini 36-36_72
Corey Conners 34-38_72
FrancEo Molinari 36-36_72
Steve Stricker 35-37_72
Byeong Hun An 37-35_72
Louis Oosthuizen 36-36_72
Vincent Whaley 36-36_72
Andy Ogletree 36-36_72
Chase Seiffert 37-35_72
Kristoffer Ventura 37-35_72
Rob Oppenheim 35-37_72
Patrick Rodgers 36-36_72
Cameron Tringale 38-34_72
Brooks Koepka 34-38_72
Carlos Ortiz 37-35_72
Bo Hoag 33-39_72
Chris Baker 36-36_72
Jim Knous 36-36_72
Kelly Kraft 37-36_73
Robby Shelton 33-40_73
Henrik Norlander 36-37_73
Doc Redman 36-37_73
Hank Lebioda 35-38_73
Ben Taylor 38-35_73
Chesson Hadley 33-40_73
Tyler Duncan 35-38_73
Jimmy Walker 37-36_73
Kramer Hickok 38-35_73
Nelson Ledesma 35-38_73
Kyle Mendoza 35-38_73
Maverick McNealy 38-36_74
J.J. Spaun 33-41_74
Jason Dufner 35-39_74
Nick Watney 37-37_74
David Hearn 37-37_74
Danny Lee 34-40_74
Willie Mack III 35-39_74
Cameron Young 37-37_74
Scott Harrington 38-36_74
Kyoung-Hoon Lee 37-37_74
Hideki Matsuyama 38-36_74
Erik van Rooyen 37-37_74
Michael Gellerman 38-36_74
J.B. Holmes 38-37_75
Charley Hoffman 38-37_75
Aaron Baddeley 37-38_75
Adam Schenk 39-36_75
Emiliano Grillo 37-39_76
Billy Horschel 40-36_76
Tyler McCumber 38-38_76
Matt Every 37-39_76
Hunter Mahan 38-38_76
Jason Day 36-40_76
John Senden 37-39_76
Martin Trainer 38-39_77
Keith Mitchell 37-40_77
Ryan Brehm 38-39_77
Tyler Strafaci 37-40_77
Joel Dahmen 39-39_78
Harold Varner III 37-41_78
Seamus Power 38-40_78
Matthew Wolff 40-38_78
Mark Anderson 40-38_78
Jamie Lovemark 39-40_79
Harris English 38-41_79
Michael Gligic 39-40_79
Charles Howell III 38-42_80
Camilo Villegas 38-42_80
