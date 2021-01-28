On Air: Panel Discussions
Trending:
Get Email Alerts
Sports News

PGA Tour Farmers Insurance Open Scores

By The Associated Press
January 28, 2021 8:02 pm
2 min read
      
Thursday
At Torrey Pines
San Diego, Calif.
Purse: $7.5 million
North Course
Yardage: 7,269; Par: 72
South Course
Yardage: 7,818; Par: 72
First Round

Patrick Reed 32-32_64

Alex Noren 31-33_64

Scottie Scheffler 34-31_65

Beau Hossler 33-33_66

        Insight by Kodak Alaris: Executives from the state of Maryland, state of Ohio and the American Association of Motor Vehicle Administrators explore how motor vehicle bureaus are meeting the REAL ID challenge in this free webinar.

Peter Malnati 33-33_66

Talor Gooch 31-35_66

Luke List 32-34_66

Sam Burns 31-35_66

Gary Woodland 33-33_66

Ryan Palmer 32-34_66

Lanto Griffin 34-32_66

Rhein Gibson 32-34_66

        Read more Sports News news.

Cameron Smith 32-34_66

K.J. Choi 33-33_66

Brandon Hagy 33-33_66

Will Gordon 31-36_67

Wyndham Clark 33-34_67

Tim Wilkinson 33-34_67

Adam Scott 32-35_67

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app

Denny McCarthy 32-35_67

Lucas Glover 34-34_68

Si Woo Kim 33-35_68

Tom Lewis 33-35_68

Seung-Yul Noh 32-36_68

Roger Sloan 35-33_68

Anirban Lahiri 34-34_68

Will Zalatoris 35-33_68

Robert Streb 35-33_68

Kevin Streelman 34-34_68

Rory McIlroy 32-36_68

Cameron Champ 34-34_68

John Huh 34-35_66

Bronson Burgoon 34-35_66

Brandt Snedeker 34-35_66

Tony Finau 33-36_66

J.T. Poston 35-34_66

Grayson Murray 35-34_66

Michael Kim 35-34_66

Jordan Spieth 33-36_66

Richy Werenski 32-37_66

Sepp Straka 32-37_66

Scott Stallings 35-34_66

Jon Rahm 33-36_66

Kevin Tway 36-33_66

Sungjae Im 34-35_66

Adam Hadwin 31-38_66

Joseph Bramlett 34-35_66

Andres Gonzales 35-35_70

Cameron Davis 35-35_70

Xinjun Zhang 34-36_70

Matthew NeSmith 34-36_70

Martin Laird 36-34_70

Viktor Hovland 32-38_70

Xander Schauffele 35-35_70

Rickie Fowler 35-35_70

Bubba Watson 34-36_70

James Hahn 34-36_70

Matt Jones 34-36_70

Jhonattan Vegas 35-35_70

Ryan Moore 35-35_70

Tom Hoge 35-35_70

Jason Kokrak 35-35_70

Dylan Frittelli 34-36_70

Mackenzie Hughes 34-36_70

Charl Schwartzel 34-36_70

Doug Ghim 34-36_70

Jared du Toit 34-36_70

Sebastian Cappelen 35-35_70

Fabián Gómez 37-34_71

Ted Potter, Jr. 38-33_71

Pat Perez 37-34_71

Kevin Stadler 35-36_71

Troy Merritt 36-35_71

Phil Mickelson 34-37_71

Bill Haas 34-37_71

Max Homa 33-38_71

Tain Lee 35-36_71

Sam Ryder 35-36_71

Scott Brown 38-33_71

Brian Stuard 35-36_71

Harry Higgs 35-36_71

Marc Leishman 37-34_71

Satoshi Kodaira 36-35_71

Russell Knox 35-36_71

Cameron Percy 35-36_71

Justin Suh 37-34_71

Rafael Campos 35-36_71

Kyle Stanley 37-35_72

Rory Sabbatini 36-36_72

Corey Conners 34-38_72

FrancEo Molinari 36-36_72

Steve Stricker 35-37_72

Byeong Hun An 37-35_72

Louis Oosthuizen 36-36_72

Vincent Whaley 36-36_72

Andy Ogletree 36-36_72

Chase Seiffert 37-35_72

Kristoffer Ventura 37-35_72

Rob Oppenheim 35-37_72

Patrick Rodgers 36-36_72

Cameron Tringale 38-34_72

Brooks Koepka 34-38_72

Carlos Ortiz 37-35_72

Bo Hoag 33-39_72

Chris Baker 36-36_72

Jim Knous 36-36_72

Kelly Kraft 37-36_73

Robby Shelton 33-40_73

Henrik Norlander 36-37_73

Doc Redman 36-37_73

Hank Lebioda 35-38_73

Ben Taylor 38-35_73

Chesson Hadley 33-40_73

Tyler Duncan 35-38_73

Jimmy Walker 37-36_73

Kramer Hickok 38-35_73

Nelson Ledesma 35-38_73

Kyle Mendoza 35-38_73

Maverick McNealy 38-36_74

J.J. Spaun 33-41_74

Jason Dufner 35-39_74

Nick Watney 37-37_74

David Hearn 37-37_74

Danny Lee 34-40_74

Willie Mack III 35-39_74

Cameron Young 37-37_74

Scott Harrington 38-36_74

Kyoung-Hoon Lee 37-37_74

Hideki Matsuyama 38-36_74

Erik van Rooyen 37-37_74

Michael Gellerman 38-36_74

J.B. Holmes 38-37_75

Charley Hoffman 38-37_75

Aaron Baddeley 37-38_75

Adam Schenk 39-36_75

Emiliano Grillo 37-39_76

Billy Horschel 40-36_76

Tyler McCumber 38-38_76

Matt Every 37-39_76

Hunter Mahan 38-38_76

Jason Day 36-40_76

John Senden 37-39_76

Martin Trainer 38-39_77

Keith Mitchell 37-40_77

Ryan Brehm 38-39_77

Tyler Strafaci 37-40_77

Joel Dahmen 39-39_78

Harold Varner III 37-41_78

Seamus Power 38-40_78

Matthew Wolff 40-38_78

Mark Anderson 40-38_78

Jamie Lovemark 39-40_79

Harris English 38-41_79

Michael Gligic 39-40_79

Charles Howell III 38-42_80

Camilo Villegas 38-42_80

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

2|2 USCENTCOM Virtual Data Symposium
2|2 Legal Week 2021
2|2 Oracle Communications SD-WAN Boot Camp
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Coast Guard Cutter Richard Snyder crew partnered with Pine Knoll Shores Aquarium to release rescued turtles