PGA Tour Farmers Insurance Open Scores

By The Associated Press
January 31, 2021 7:38 pm
2 min read
      
Sunday
At Torrey Pines
San Diego, Calif.
Purse: $7.5 million
South Course
Yardage: 7,818; Par: 72
Final Round
2,989 FedExCup Points Available
Individual FedExCup Points in parentheses

Patrick Reed (500), $1,350,000 64-72-70-68_274

Tony Finau (167), $456,375 69-67-74-69_279

Viktor Hovland (167), $456,375 70-65-73-71_279

Henrik Norlander (167), $456,375 73-69-68-69_279

Ryan Palmer (167), $456,375 66-70-73-70_279

Xander Schauffele (167), $456,375 70-72-68-69_279

Lanto Griffin (85), $235,625 66-70-72-72_280

Jon Rahm (85), $235,625 69-67-72-72_280

Will Zalatoris, $235,625 68-71-70-71_280

Luke List (64), $168,125 66-77-72-66_281

Peter Malnati (64), $168,125 66-71-73-71_281

Francesco Molinari (64), $168,125 72-71-72-66_281

Sam Ryder (64), $168,125 71-69-69-72_281

Rory Sabbatini (64), $168,125 72-67-72-70_281

Adam Scott (64), $168,125 67-69-72-73_281

Rory McIlroy (52), $125,625 68-71-70-73_282

Robby Shelton (52), $125,625 73-64-73-72_282

Joseph Bramlett (39), $80,761 69-73-74-67_283

Marc Leishman (39), $80,761 71-70-72-70_283

J.T. Poston (39), $80,761 69-74-71-69_283

Charl Schwartzel (39), $80,761 70-72-73-68_283

Sam Burns (39), $80,761 66-72-70-75_283

Adam Hadwin (39), $80,761 69-70-73-71_283

Bo Hoag (39), $80,761 72-69-71-71_283

Max Homa (39), $80,761 71-68-72-72_283

Ted Potter, Jr. (39), $80,761 71-69-72-71_283

Kyle Stanley (39), $80,761 72-70-70-71_283

Cameron Tringale (39), $80,761 72-69-72-70_283

Jason Kokrak (28), $51,375 70-69-74-71_284

Louis Oosthuizen (28), $51,375 72-71-70-71_284

Carlos Ortiz (28), $51,375 72-68-66-78_284

Wyndham Clark (22), $42,825 67-73-73-72_285

Cameron Davis (22), $42,825 70-71-71-73_285

Sungjae Im (22), $42,825 69-74-69-73_285

Brandt Snedeker (22), $42,825 69-70-77-69_285

Sepp Straka (22), $42,825 69-74-77-65_285

Corey Conners (17), $34,125 72-71-73-70_286

Doug Ghim (17), $34,125 70-71-73-72_286

Alex Noren (17), $34,125 64-74-75-73_286

Kevin Streelman (17), $34,125 68-75-73-70_286

Justin Suh, $34,125 71-72-73-70_286

Bronson Burgoon (12), $25,875 69-74-74-70_287

Lucas Glover (12), $25,875 68-72-75-72_287

Will Gordon (12), $25,875 67-70-75-75_287

Bill Haas (12), $25,875 71-71-72-73_287

Brandon Hagy (12), $25,875 66-75-73-73_287

Tom Lewis (12), $25,875 68-75-71-73_287

Talor Gooch (9), $19,455 66-74-77-71_288

Matt Jones (9), $19,455 70-73-74-71_288

Matthew NeSmith (9), $19,455 70-73-76-69_288

Cameron Percy (9), $19,455 71-72-73-72_288

Gary Woodland (9), $19,455 66-75-77-70_288

Rickie Fowler (6), $17,496 70-73-73-73_289

Dylan Frittelli (6), $17,496 70-73-71-75_289

Rhein Gibson (6), $17,496 66-76-73-74_289

Michael Kim (6), $17,496 69-74-74-72_289

Hideki Matsuyama (6), $17,496 74-68-74-73_289

Phil Mickelson (6), $17,496 71-72-74-72_289

Roger Sloan (6), $17,496 68-73-78-70_289

Kelly Kraft (5), $16,575 73-69-79-69_290

Chase Seiffert (5), $16,575 72-68-76-74_290

Steve Stricker (5), $16,575 72-70-77-71_290

Richy Werenski (5), $16,575 69-69-73-79_290

Xinjun Zhang (5), $16,575 70-73-74-73_290

Harry Higgs (4), $15,900 71-69-76-75_291

John Huh (4), $15,900 69-72-76-74_291

Danny Lee (4), $15,900 74-67-76-74_291

Kyle Mendoza, $15,900 73-69-77-72_291

K.J. Choi (3), $15,375 66-76-77-73_292

Tain Lee, $15,375 71-72-75-74_292

Pat Perez (3), $15,375 71-70-77-74_292

Troy Merritt (3), $15,075 71-72-76-74_293

Denny McCarthy (3), $14,850 67-75-73-79_294

Tim Wilkinson (3), $14,850 67-76-80-71_294

Byeong Hun An (2), $14,550 72-71-75-78_296

Tyler McCumber (2), $14,550 76-67-78-75_296

Jason Dufner (2), $14,250 74-69-78-76_297

Kevin Stadler (2), $14,250 71-72-77-77_297

Grayson Murray (2), $14,025 69-73-81-75_298

