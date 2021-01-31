PGA Tour Farmers Insurance Open Scores

|Sunday
|At Torrey Pines
|San Diego, Calif.
|Purse: $7.5 million
|South Course
|Yardage: 7,818; Par: 72
|Final Round
|2,989 FedExCup Points Available
|Individual FedExCup Points in parentheses
Patrick Reed (500), $1,350,000 64-72-70-68_274
Tony Finau (167), $456,375 69-67-74-69_279
Viktor Hovland (167), $456,375 70-65-73-71_279
Henrik Norlander (167), $456,375 73-69-68-69_279
Ryan Palmer (167), $456,375 66-70-73-70_279
Xander Schauffele (167), $456,375 70-72-68-69_279
Lanto Griffin (85), $235,625 66-70-72-72_280
Jon Rahm (85), $235,625 69-67-72-72_280
Will Zalatoris, $235,625 68-71-70-71_280
Luke List (64), $168,125 66-77-72-66_281
Peter Malnati (64), $168,125 66-71-73-71_281
Francesco Molinari (64), $168,125 72-71-72-66_281
Sam Ryder (64), $168,125 71-69-69-72_281
Rory Sabbatini (64), $168,125 72-67-72-70_281
Adam Scott (64), $168,125 67-69-72-73_281
Rory McIlroy (52), $125,625 68-71-70-73_282
Robby Shelton (52), $125,625 73-64-73-72_282
Joseph Bramlett (39), $80,761 69-73-74-67_283
Marc Leishman (39), $80,761 71-70-72-70_283
J.T. Poston (39), $80,761 69-74-71-69_283
Charl Schwartzel (39), $80,761 70-72-73-68_283
Sam Burns (39), $80,761 66-72-70-75_283
Adam Hadwin (39), $80,761 69-70-73-71_283
Bo Hoag (39), $80,761 72-69-71-71_283
Max Homa (39), $80,761 71-68-72-72_283
Ted Potter, Jr. (39), $80,761 71-69-72-71_283
Kyle Stanley (39), $80,761 72-70-70-71_283
Cameron Tringale (39), $80,761 72-69-72-70_283
Jason Kokrak (28), $51,375 70-69-74-71_284
Louis Oosthuizen (28), $51,375 72-71-70-71_284
Carlos Ortiz (28), $51,375 72-68-66-78_284
Wyndham Clark (22), $42,825 67-73-73-72_285
Cameron Davis (22), $42,825 70-71-71-73_285
Sungjae Im (22), $42,825 69-74-69-73_285
Brandt Snedeker (22), $42,825 69-70-77-69_285
Sepp Straka (22), $42,825 69-74-77-65_285
Corey Conners (17), $34,125 72-71-73-70_286
Doug Ghim (17), $34,125 70-71-73-72_286
Alex Noren (17), $34,125 64-74-75-73_286
Kevin Streelman (17), $34,125 68-75-73-70_286
Justin Suh, $34,125 71-72-73-70_286
Bronson Burgoon (12), $25,875 69-74-74-70_287
Lucas Glover (12), $25,875 68-72-75-72_287
Will Gordon (12), $25,875 67-70-75-75_287
Bill Haas (12), $25,875 71-71-72-73_287
Brandon Hagy (12), $25,875 66-75-73-73_287
Tom Lewis (12), $25,875 68-75-71-73_287
Talor Gooch (9), $19,455 66-74-77-71_288
Matt Jones (9), $19,455 70-73-74-71_288
Matthew NeSmith (9), $19,455 70-73-76-69_288
Cameron Percy (9), $19,455 71-72-73-72_288
Gary Woodland (9), $19,455 66-75-77-70_288
Rickie Fowler (6), $17,496 70-73-73-73_289
Dylan Frittelli (6), $17,496 70-73-71-75_289
Rhein Gibson (6), $17,496 66-76-73-74_289
Michael Kim (6), $17,496 69-74-74-72_289
Hideki Matsuyama (6), $17,496 74-68-74-73_289
Phil Mickelson (6), $17,496 71-72-74-72_289
Roger Sloan (6), $17,496 68-73-78-70_289
Kelly Kraft (5), $16,575 73-69-79-69_290
Chase Seiffert (5), $16,575 72-68-76-74_290
Steve Stricker (5), $16,575 72-70-77-71_290
Richy Werenski (5), $16,575 69-69-73-79_290
Xinjun Zhang (5), $16,575 70-73-74-73_290
Harry Higgs (4), $15,900 71-69-76-75_291
John Huh (4), $15,900 69-72-76-74_291
Danny Lee (4), $15,900 74-67-76-74_291
Kyle Mendoza, $15,900 73-69-77-72_291
K.J. Choi (3), $15,375 66-76-77-73_292
Tain Lee, $15,375 71-72-75-74_292
Pat Perez (3), $15,375 71-70-77-74_292
Troy Merritt (3), $15,075 71-72-76-74_293
Denny McCarthy (3), $14,850 67-75-73-79_294
Tim Wilkinson (3), $14,850 67-76-80-71_294
Byeong Hun An (2), $14,550 72-71-75-78_296
Tyler McCumber (2), $14,550 76-67-78-75_296
Jason Dufner (2), $14,250 74-69-78-76_297
Kevin Stadler (2), $14,250 71-72-77-77_297
Grayson Murray (2), $14,025 69-73-81-75_298
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments