PGA Tour Sentry Tournament of Champions Par Scores

|Sunday
|At Kapalua Plantation Course
|Kapalua, Maui, Hawaii
|Purse: $6.7 million
|Yardage: 7,596; Par: 73
|Final Round
|Individual FedExCup Points in parentheses
Harris English (500), $1,340,000 65-67-66-69_267 -25
Joaquin Niemann (300), $782,000 69-67-67-64_267 -25
Justin Thomas (190), $490,000 65-69-68-66_268 -24
Ryan Palmer (135), $378,000 67-67-64-71_269 -23
Sungjae Im (105), $280,500 67-68-67-69_271 -21
Xander Schauffele (105), $280,500 69-66-70-66_271 -21
Bryson DeChambeau (85), $199,333 69-67-70-66_272 -20
Collin Morikawa (85), $199,333 69-65-65-73_272 -20
Jon Rahm (85), $199,333 70-66-69-67_272 -20
Daniel Berger (75), $172,000 69-65-67-72_273 -19
Sergio Garcia (68), $155,500 67-71-67-69_274 -18
Dustin Johnson (68), $155,500 71-65-69-69_274 -18
Patrick Cantlay (56), $125,250 68-68-67-72_275 -17
Lanto Griffin (56), $125,250 71-68-69-67_275 -17
Scottie Scheffler (56), $125,250 70-66-70-69_275 -17
Brendon Todd (56), $125,250 68-67-70-70_275 -17
Abraham Ancer (48), $92,000 70-71-69-66_276 -16
Martin Laird (48), $92,000 69-69-68-70_276 -16
Sebastián Muñoz (48), $92,000 75-66-67-68_276 -16
Webb Simpson (48), $92,000 70-67-69-70_276 -16
Patrick Reed (41), $75,000 67-68-72-70_277 -15
Adam Scott (41), $75,000 68-71-68-70_277 -15
Michael Thompson (41), $75,000 73-68-67-69_277 -15
Billy Horschel (34), $63,200 71-66-66-75_278 -14
Kevin Kisner (34), $63,200 70-71-69-68_278 -14
Marc Leishman (34), $63,200 69-69-71-69_278 -14
Cameron Smith (34), $63,200 70-70-66-72_278 -14
Richy Werenski (34), $63,200 69-69-70-70_278 -14
Brian Gay (29), $55,000 70-67-71-71_279 -13
Nick Taylor (29), $55,000 67-71-69-72_279 -13
Cameron Champ (24), $49,000 71-68-70-72_281 -11
Stewart Cink (24), $49,000 71-69-67-74_281 -11
Tony Finau (24), $49,000 74-68-68-71_281 -11
Viktor Hovland (24), $49,000 69-68-68-76_281 -11
Jason Kokrak (21), $43,000 71-66-70-76_283 -9
Hudson Swafford (21), $43,000 73-70-72-68_283 -9
Carlos Ortiz (19), $41,000 69-67-75-74_285 -7
Andrew Landry (17), $39,000 70-71-76-70_287 -5
Kevin Na (17), $39,000 71-68-69-79_287 -5
Robert Streb (17), $39,000 67-72-72-76_287 -5
Mackenzie Hughes (15), $36,500 73-71-72-72_288 -4
Hideki Matsuyama (15), $36,500 73-75-72-68_288 -4
