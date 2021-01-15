PGA Tour Sony Open Par Scores

Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
|Thursday
|At Waialae Country Club
|Honolulu, Hawaii
|Purse: $6.6 million
|Yardage: 7,125; Par: 72
|First Round
Peter Malnati 31-31_062 -8
Jason Kokrak 31-31_062 -8
Joaquin Niemann 31-31_062 -8
Vaughn Taylor 32-32_064 -6
Jim Herman 32-32_064 -6
Aaron Baddeley 33-31_064 -6
Patton Kizzire 30-34_064 -6
Daniel Berger 33-31_064 -6
Si Woo Kim 31-33_064 -6
Harry Higgs 32-33_065 -5
Henrik Norlander 33-32_065 -5
Billy Horschel 32-33_065 -5
Brendan Steele 33-32_065 -5
Chris Kirk 31-34_065 -5
Hudson Swafford 33-32_065 -5
C.T. Pan 35-30_065 -5
Webb Simpson 33-32_065 -5
J.T. Poston 31-34_065 -5
Mackenzie Hughes 32-33_065 -5
Tom Hoge 32-33_065 -5
David Hearn 31-34_065 -5
Chase Seiffert 32-33_065 -5
Russell Henley 33-33_066 -4
Sebastián Muñoz 31-35_066 -4
Brice Garnett 32-34_066 -4
Carlos Ortiz 31-35_066 -4
Troy Merritt 32-34_066 -4
Nick Taylor 31-35_066 -4
Robby Shelton 34-32_066 -4
Emiliano Grillo 34-32_066 -4
Charley Hoffman 33-33_066 -4
Brian Stuard 32-34_066 -4
Collin Morikawa 32-34_066 -4
Marc Leishman 34-32_066 -4
Hideki Matsuyama 34-32_066 -4
Michael Thompson 33-33_066 -4
Sung Kang 32-34_066 -4
Brian Harman 35-31_066 -4
Mark Hubbard 31-35_066 -4
Kyle Stanley 31-36_067 -3
Erik van Rooyen 35-32_067 -3
Cameron Smith 35-32_067 -3
Kevin Na 34-33_067 -3
Roger Sloan 32-35_067 -3
K.J. Choi 32-35_067 -3
Matt Every 33-34_067 -3
Charles Howell III 34-33_067 -3
Stewart Cink 33-34_067 -3
Michael Kim 33-34_067 -3
Brian Gay 34-33_067 -3
Grayson Murray 33-34_067 -3
Nelson Ledesma 33-34_067 -3
MJ Daffue 32-35_067 -3
Kramer Hickok 33-34_067 -3
Jamie Lovemark 35-33_068 -2
Chez Reavie 33-35_068 -2
Sungjae Im 33-35_068 -2
Ted Potter, Jr. 34-34_068 -2
William McGirt 33-35_068 -2
Austin Cook 34-34_068 -2
Wesley Bryan 34-34_068 -2
Sam Ryder 34-34_068 -2
Ryosuke Kinoshita 32-36_068 -2
Ben Taylor 36-32_068 -2
Jerry Kelly 33-35_068 -2
Will Gordon 36-32_068 -2
James Hahn 32-36_068 -2
Pat Perez 34-34_068 -2
Lanto Griffin 34-34_068 -2
Cameron Davis 33-35_068 -2
Mike Weir 32-36_068 -2
Kevin Kisner 34-35_069 -1
Ryan Armour 34-35_069 -1
Adam Scott 34-35_069 -1
Robert Streb 35-34_069 -1
Jim Furyk 32-37_069 -1
Abraham Ancer 34-35_069 -1
Bo Van Pelt 34-35_069 -1
Danny Lee 35-34_069 -1
Rhein Gibson 37-32_069 -1
Mark Anderson 36-33_069 -1
Rafael Campos 34-35_069 -1
Rob Oppenheim 34-35_069 -1
Nick Hardy 35-34_069 -1
Matt Jones 35-34_069 -1
Kyoung-Hoon Lee 36-33_069 -1
Y.E. Yang 36-33_069 -1
Sepp Straka 35-34_069 -1
Branden Grace 36-33_069 -1
Davis Love III 34-35_069 -1
Vijay Singh 35-34_069 -1
Satoshi Kodaira 34-35_069 -1
Tim Wilkinson 35-34_069 -1
Xinjun Zhang 34-35_069 -1
Anirban Lahiri 35-34_069 -1
Matthew NeSmith 34-35_069 -1
Chris Baker 33-36_069 -1
Jinichiro Kozuma 34-35_069 -1
Parker McLachlin 35-35_070 E
Seamus Power 34-36_070 E
Talor Gooch 37-33_070 E
Brendon Todd 35-35_070 E
Martin Trainer 35-35_070 E
Harris English 36-34_070 E
Matt Kuchar 35-35_070 E
Ryan Palmer 37-33_070 E
Keegan Bradley 34-36_070 E
Russell Knox 36-34_070 E
Kevin Tway 34-36_070 E
Scott Brown 35-35_070 E
Takumi Kanaya 35-35_070 E
Ryo Ishikawa 33-37_070 E
Sergio Garcia 37-33_070 E
Andrew Landry 38-32_070 E
Bo Hoag 35-36_071 +1
Adam Schenk 35-36_071 +1
J.J. Spaun 34-37_071 +1
Fabián Gómez 36-35_071 +1
Scott Piercy 35-36_071 +1
Zach Johnson 36-35_071 +1
Keith Mitchell 37-34_071 +1
Bronson Burgoon 36-35_071 +1
Eric Dugas 36-35_071 +1
D.J. Trahan 35-36_071 +1
Andrew Putnam 32-39_071 +1
Nick Watney 37-34_071 +1
In-hoi Hur 33-38_071 +1
Shane Bertsch 36-35_071 +1
Andres Gonzales 38-34_072 +2
Rory Sabbatini 36-36_072 +2
Tyler McCumber 38-34_072 +2
Hank Lebioda 37-35_072 +2
Doug Ghim 34-38_072 +2
Luke List 35-37_072 +2
Richy Werenski 35-37_072 +2
Michael Gligic 34-38_072 +2
Michael Gellerman 35-37_072 +2
Hunter Mahan 36-37_073 +3
Brandt Snedeker 37-36_073 +3
Jimmy Walker 36-37_073 +3
Brandon Hagy 37-36_073 +3
Nate Lashley 37-37_074 +4
Evan Kawai 37-37_074 +4
Bill Haas 38-37_075 +5
