Sports News

PGA Tour Sony Open Scores

By The Associated Press
January 15, 2021 12:27 am
2 min read
      
Thursday
At Waialae Country Club
Honolulu, Hawaii
Purse: $6.6 million
Yardage: 7,044; Par: 70
First Round

Peter Malnati 31-31_62

Jason Kokrak 31-31_62

Joaquin Niemann 31-31_62

Vaughn Taylor 32-32_64

Jim Herman 32-32_64

Aaron Baddeley 33-31_64

Patton Kizzire 30-34_64

Daniel Berger 33-31_64

Si Woo Kim 31-33_64

Harry Higgs 32-33_65

Henrik Norlander 33-32_65

Billy Horschel 32-33_65

Brendan Steele 33-32_65

Chris Kirk 31-34_65

Hudson Swafford 33-32_65

C.T. Pan 35-30_65

Webb Simpson 33-32_65

J.T. Poston 31-34_65

Mackenzie Hughes 32-33_65

Tom Hoge 32-33_65

David Hearn 31-34_65

Chase Seiffert 32-33_65

Russell Henley 33-33_66

Sebastián Muñoz 31-35_66

Brice Garnett 32-34_66

Carlos Ortiz 31-35_66

Troy Merritt 32-34_66

Nick Taylor 31-35_66

Robby Shelton 34-32_66

Emiliano Grillo 34-32_66

Charley Hoffman 33-33_66

Brian Stuard 32-34_66

Collin Morikawa 32-34_66

Marc Leishman 34-32_66

Hideki Matsuyama 34-32_66

Michael Thompson 33-33_66

Sung Kang 32-34_66

Brian Harman 35-31_66

Mark Hubbard 31-35_66

Kyle Stanley 31-36_67

Erik van Rooyen 35-32_67

Cameron Smith 35-32_67

Kevin Na 34-33_67

Roger Sloan 32-35_67

K.J. Choi 32-35_67

Matt Every 33-34_67

Charles Howell III 34-33_67

Stewart Cink 33-34_67

Michael Kim 33-34_67

Brian Gay 34-33_67

Grayson Murray 33-34_67

Nelson Ledesma 33-34_67

MJ Daffue 32-35_67

Kramer Hickok 33-34_67

Jamie Lovemark 35-33_68

Chez Reavie 33-35_68

Sungjae Im 33-35_68

Ted Potter, Jr. 34-34_68

William McGirt 33-35_68

Austin Cook 34-34_68

Wesley Bryan 34-34_68

Sam Ryder 34-34_68

Ryosuke Kinoshita 32-36_68

Ben Taylor 36-32_68

Jerry Kelly 33-35_68

Will Gordon 36-32_68

James Hahn 32-36_68

Pat Perez 34-34_68

Lanto Griffin 34-34_68

Cameron Davis 33-35_68

Mike Weir 32-36_68

Kevin Kisner 34-35_69

Ryan Armour 34-35_69

Adam Scott 34-35_69

Robert Streb 35-34_69

Jim Furyk 32-37_69

Abraham Ancer 34-35_69

Bo Van Pelt 34-35_69

Danny Lee 35-34_69

Rhein Gibson 37-32_69

Mark Anderson 36-33_69

Rafael Campos 34-35_69

Rob Oppenheim 34-35_69

Nick Hardy 35-34_69

Matt Jones 35-34_69

Kyoung-Hoon Lee 36-33_69

Y.E. Yang 36-33_69

Sepp Straka 35-34_69

Branden Grace 36-33_69

Davis Love III 34-35_69

Vijay Singh 35-34_69

Satoshi Kodaira 34-35_69

Tim Wilkinson 35-34_69

Xinjun Zhang 34-35_69

Anirban Lahiri 35-34_69

Matthew NeSmith 34-35_69

Chris Baker 33-36_69

Jinichiro Kozuma 34-35_69

Parker McLachlin 35-35_70

Seamus Power 34-36_70

Talor Gooch 37-33_70

Brendon Todd 35-35_70

Martin Trainer 35-35_70

Harris English 36-34_70

Matt Kuchar 35-35_70

Ryan Palmer 37-33_70

Keegan Bradley 34-36_70

Russell Knox 36-34_70

Kevin Tway 34-36_70

Scott Brown 35-35_70

Takumi Kanaya 35-35_70

Ryo Ishikawa 33-37_70

Sergio Garcia 37-33_70

Andrew Landry 38-32_70

Bo Hoag 35-36_71

Adam Schenk 35-36_71

J.J. Spaun 34-37_71

Fabián Gómez 36-35_71

Scott Piercy 35-36_71

Zach Johnson 36-35_71

Keith Mitchell 37-34_71

Bronson Burgoon 36-35_71

Eric Dugas 36-35_71

D.J. Trahan 35-36_71

Andrew Putnam 32-39_71

Nick Watney 37-34_71

In-hoi Hur 33-38_71

Shane Bertsch 36-35_71

Andres Gonzales 38-34_72

Rory Sabbatini 36-36_72

Tyler McCumber 38-34_72

Hank Lebioda 37-35_72

Doug Ghim 34-38_72

Luke List 35-37_72

Richy Werenski 35-37_72

Michael Gligic 34-38_72

Michael Gellerman 35-37_72

Hunter Mahan 36-37_73

Brandt Snedeker 37-36_73

Jimmy Walker 36-37_73

Brandon Hagy 37-36_73

Nate Lashley 37-37_74

Evan Kawai 37-37_74

Bill Haas 38-37_75

