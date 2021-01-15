PGA Tour Sony Open Scores

Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
|Thursday
|At Waialae Country Club
|Honolulu, Hawaii
|Purse: $6.6 million
|Yardage: 7,044; Par: 70
|First Round
Peter Malnati 31-31_62
Jason Kokrak 31-31_62
Joaquin Niemann 31-31_62
Vaughn Taylor 32-32_64
Jim Herman 32-32_64
Aaron Baddeley 33-31_64
Patton Kizzire 30-34_64
Daniel Berger 33-31_64
Si Woo Kim 31-33_64
Harry Higgs 32-33_65
Henrik Norlander 33-32_65
Billy Horschel 32-33_65
Brendan Steele 33-32_65
Chris Kirk 31-34_65
Hudson Swafford 33-32_65
C.T. Pan 35-30_65
Webb Simpson 33-32_65
J.T. Poston 31-34_65
Mackenzie Hughes 32-33_65
Tom Hoge 32-33_65
David Hearn 31-34_65
Chase Seiffert 32-33_65
Russell Henley 33-33_66
Sebastián Muñoz 31-35_66
Brice Garnett 32-34_66
Carlos Ortiz 31-35_66
Troy Merritt 32-34_66
Nick Taylor 31-35_66
Robby Shelton 34-32_66
Emiliano Grillo 34-32_66
Charley Hoffman 33-33_66
Brian Stuard 32-34_66
Collin Morikawa 32-34_66
Marc Leishman 34-32_66
Hideki Matsuyama 34-32_66
Michael Thompson 33-33_66
Sung Kang 32-34_66
Brian Harman 35-31_66
Mark Hubbard 31-35_66
Kyle Stanley 31-36_67
Erik van Rooyen 35-32_67
Cameron Smith 35-32_67
Kevin Na 34-33_67
Roger Sloan 32-35_67
K.J. Choi 32-35_67
Matt Every 33-34_67
Charles Howell III 34-33_67
Stewart Cink 33-34_67
Michael Kim 33-34_67
Brian Gay 34-33_67
Grayson Murray 33-34_67
Nelson Ledesma 33-34_67
MJ Daffue 32-35_67
Kramer Hickok 33-34_67
Jamie Lovemark 35-33_68
Chez Reavie 33-35_68
Sungjae Im 33-35_68
Ted Potter, Jr. 34-34_68
William McGirt 33-35_68
Austin Cook 34-34_68
Wesley Bryan 34-34_68
Sam Ryder 34-34_68
Ryosuke Kinoshita 32-36_68
Ben Taylor 36-32_68
Jerry Kelly 33-35_68
Will Gordon 36-32_68
James Hahn 32-36_68
Pat Perez 34-34_68
Lanto Griffin 34-34_68
Cameron Davis 33-35_68
Mike Weir 32-36_68
Kevin Kisner 34-35_69
Ryan Armour 34-35_69
Adam Scott 34-35_69
Robert Streb 35-34_69
Jim Furyk 32-37_69
Abraham Ancer 34-35_69
Bo Van Pelt 34-35_69
Danny Lee 35-34_69
Rhein Gibson 37-32_69
Mark Anderson 36-33_69
Rafael Campos 34-35_69
Rob Oppenheim 34-35_69
Nick Hardy 35-34_69
Matt Jones 35-34_69
Kyoung-Hoon Lee 36-33_69
Y.E. Yang 36-33_69
Sepp Straka 35-34_69
Branden Grace 36-33_69
Davis Love III 34-35_69
Vijay Singh 35-34_69
Satoshi Kodaira 34-35_69
Tim Wilkinson 35-34_69
Xinjun Zhang 34-35_69
Anirban Lahiri 35-34_69
Matthew NeSmith 34-35_69
Chris Baker 33-36_69
Jinichiro Kozuma 34-35_69
Parker McLachlin 35-35_70
Seamus Power 34-36_70
Talor Gooch 37-33_70
Brendon Todd 35-35_70
Martin Trainer 35-35_70
Harris English 36-34_70
Matt Kuchar 35-35_70
Ryan Palmer 37-33_70
Keegan Bradley 34-36_70
Russell Knox 36-34_70
Kevin Tway 34-36_70
Scott Brown 35-35_70
Takumi Kanaya 35-35_70
Ryo Ishikawa 33-37_70
Sergio Garcia 37-33_70
Andrew Landry 38-32_70
Bo Hoag 35-36_71
Adam Schenk 35-36_71
J.J. Spaun 34-37_71
Fabián Gómez 36-35_71
Scott Piercy 35-36_71
Zach Johnson 36-35_71
Keith Mitchell 37-34_71
Bronson Burgoon 36-35_71
Eric Dugas 36-35_71
D.J. Trahan 35-36_71
Andrew Putnam 32-39_71
Nick Watney 37-34_71
In-hoi Hur 33-38_71
Shane Bertsch 36-35_71
Andres Gonzales 38-34_72
Rory Sabbatini 36-36_72
Tyler McCumber 38-34_72
Hank Lebioda 37-35_72
Doug Ghim 34-38_72
Luke List 35-37_72
Richy Werenski 35-37_72
Michael Gligic 34-38_72
Michael Gellerman 35-37_72
Hunter Mahan 36-37_73
Brandt Snedeker 37-36_73
Jimmy Walker 36-37_73
Brandon Hagy 37-36_73
Nate Lashley 37-37_74
Evan Kawai 37-37_74
Bill Haas 38-37_75
