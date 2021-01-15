On Air: Motley Fool Money
Trending:
Get Email Alerts
Sports News

PGA Tour Sony Open Scores

By The Associated Press
January 15, 2021 11:37 pm
1 min read
      
Friday
At Waialae Country Club
Honolulu, Hawaii
Purse: $6.6 million
Yardage: 7,044; Par: 70
Second Round

Nick Taylor 66-62_128

Stewart Cink 67-63_130

Webb Simpson 65-65_130

Russell Henley 66-64_130

        Insight by Splunk: Explore how data is the glue that will hold JADC2 together by downloading this exclusive ebook

Vaughn Taylor 64-66_130

Chris Kirk 65-65_130

Charley Hoffman 66-65_131

Collin Morikawa 66-65_131

Marc Leishman 66-65_131

Joaquin Niemann 62-69_131

Hideki Matsuyama 66-65_131

Peter Malnati 62-69_131

        Read more Sports News news.

Billy Horschel 65-66_131

Brendan Steele 65-66_131

Aaron Baddeley 64-68_132

K.J. Choi 67-65_132

Daniel Berger 64-68_132

Nick Hardy 69-63_132

Brian Stuard 66-67_133

James Hahn 68-65_133

        Sign up for our daily newsletters so you never miss a beat on all things federal

Pat Perez 68-65_133

Hudson Swafford 65-68_133

Jason Kokrak 62-71_133

Lanto Griffin 68-65_133

Patton Kizzire 64-69_133

Nelson Ledesma 67-66_133

Jim Herman 64-69_133

Carlos Ortiz 66-67_133

Cameron Smith 67-66_133

Adam Scott 69-64_133

Troy Merritt 66-67_133

Kevin Na 67-66_133

Keith Mitchell 71-62_133

Robby Shelton 66-67_133

Si Woo Kim 64-70_134

Michael Thompson 66-68_134

Mackenzie Hughes 65-69_134

Cameron Davis 68-66_134

Mike Weir 68-66_134

Anirban Lahiri 69-65_134

Mark Hubbard 66-68_134

Brendon Todd 70-64_134

Brice Garnett 66-68_134

Harris English 70-64_134

Austin Cook 68-66_134

Sepp Straka 69-66_135

Kyoung-Hoon Lee 69-66_135

Charles Howell III 67-68_135

Satoshi Kodaira 69-66_135

Brian Harman 66-69_135

Kramer Hickok 67-68_135

Ryan Armour 69-66_135

Ryan Palmer 70-65_135

Wesley Bryan 68-67_135

Robert Streb 69-66_135

Jim Furyk 69-66_135

Emiliano Grillo 66-70_136

Jerry Kelly 68-68_136

Matt Jones 69-67_136

Michael Kim 67-69_136

Sergio Garcia 70-66_136

Brian Gay 67-69_136

Chris Baker 69-67_136

Harry Higgs 65-71_136

Jamie Lovemark 68-68_136

Sebastián Muñoz 66-70_136

Chez Reavie 68-68_136

Kevin Kisner 69-67_136

Sungjae Im 68-68_136

Martin Trainer 70-66_136

Zach Johnson 71-65_136

Scott Brown 70-66_136

Ryosuke Kinoshita 68-68_136

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

1|17 ANME Tradeshow Winter 2021
1|18 Business - Microsoft Teams Meetings
1|18 Palo Alto Networks ML-Powered...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

National Guard Soldiers/Airmen from all over the country are supporting law enforcement through the 59th Presidential Inauguration