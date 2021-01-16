On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Sports News

PGA Tour Sony Open Scores

By The Associated Press
January 16, 2021 10:32 pm
2 min read
      
Saturday
At Waialae Country Club
Honolulu, Hawaii
Purse: $6.6 million
Yardage: 7,044; Par: 70
Third Round

Brendan Steele 65-66-61_192

Kevin Na 67-66-61_194

Joaquin Niemann 62-69-63_194

Peter Malnati 62-69-64_195

Charley Hoffman 66-65-64_195

Russell Henley 66-64-65_195

Chris Kirk 65-65-65_195

Stewart Cink 67-63-65_195

Keith Mitchell 71-62-63_196

Daniel Berger 64-68-64_196

Marc Leishman 66-65-65_196

Nick Taylor 66-62-68_196

Billy Horschel 65-66-66_197

Aaron Baddeley 64-68-65_197

Hideki Matsuyama 66-65-66_197

Webb Simpson 65-65-67_197

Anirban Lahiri 69-65-64_198

Robby Shelton 66-67-65_198

Patton Kizzire 64-69-65_198

Nick Hardy 69-63-66_198

Collin Morikawa 66-65-67_198

Vaughn Taylor 64-66-68_198

Mackenzie Hughes 65-69-65_199

Si Woo Kim 64-70-65_199

Jason Kokrak 62-71-66_199

James Hahn 68-65-66_199

Matt Jones 69-67-63_199

Mark Hubbard 66-68-66_200

Brendon Todd 70-64-66_200

Michael Thompson 66-68-66_200

Carlos Ortiz 66-67-67_200

Kramer Hickok 67-68-65_200

Ryan Armour 69-66-65_200

Ryan Palmer 70-65-65_200

Hudson Swafford 65-68-67_200

Lanto Griffin 68-65-67_200

Sergio Garcia 70-66-64_200

Kevin Kisner 69-67-64_200

Cameron Davis 68-66-67_201

Brice Garnett 66-68-67_201

Harris English 70-64-67_201

Sepp Straka 69-66-66_201

Kyoung-Hoon Lee 69-66-66_201

Charles Howell III 67-68-66_201

Cameron Smith 67-66-68_201

K.J. Choi 67-65-69_201

Mike Weir 68-66-68_202

Austin Cook 68-66-68_202

Brian Harman 66-69-67_202

Jim Herman 64-69-69_202

Wesley Bryan 68-67-67_202

Brian Stuard 66-67-69_202

Pat Perez 68-65-69_202

Troy Merritt 66-67-70_203

Adam Scott 69-64-70_203

Jim Furyk 69-66-68_203

Emiliano Grillo 66-70-67_203

Harry Higgs 65-71-67_203

Scott Brown 70-66-67_203

Satoshi Kodaira 69-66-69_204

Nelson Ledesma 67-66-71_204

Brian Gay 67-69-68_204

Sebastián Muñoz 66-70-68_204

Sungjae Im 68-68-68_204

Zach Johnson 71-65-68_204

Jerry Kelly 68-68-69_205

Michael Kim 67-69-69_205

Chris Baker 69-67-69_205

Chez Reavie 68-68-69_205

Ryosuke Kinoshita 68-68-69_205

Martin Trainer 70-66-70_206

Robert Streb 69-66-72_207

Jamie Lovemark 68-68-71_207

