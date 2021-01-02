On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Philadelphia and Charlotte face off for conference matchup

By The Associated Press
January 2, 2021 3:05 am
< a min read
      

Charlotte Hornets (2-3, ninth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (4-1, first in the Eastern Conference)

Philadelphia; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

LINE: 76ers -9.5; over/under is 214

BOTTOM LINE: Philadelphia faces Charlotte in a matchup of Eastern Conference teams.

Philadelphia finished 43-30 overall and went 31-4 at home a season ago. The 76ers averaged 110.7 points per game last season, 16.9 on free throws and 34.9 from beyond the arc.

Charlotte went 23-42 overall and 16-24 in Eastern Conference action during the 2019-20 season. The Hornets averaged 6.6 steals, 4.1 blocks and 14.6 turnovers per game last season.

The teams match up Saturday for the first time this season.

INJURIES: 76ers: Furkan Korkmaz: out (groin), Mike Scott: day to day (left knee).

Hornets: Cody Zeller: out (hand).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

