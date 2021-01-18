On Air: Panel Discussions
Phillies acquire CJ Chatham from Red Sox

By The Associated Press
January 18, 2021 2:24 pm
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Phillies acquired infielder C.J. Chatham from the Boston Red Sox on Monday for a player to be named or cash.

Chatham hit .298 with 14 home runs and a .739 OPS in 266 minor league games. He batted .302 with two home runs in 20 games in Tripe-A in 2019.

Chatham was selected by the Red Sox in the second round of the 2016 amateur draft.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

