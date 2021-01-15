On Air: This Just In
Phillies agree to 1-year deals with 3, including Hoskins

By The Associated Press
January 15, 2021
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Phillies agreed to one-year contracts with first baseman Rhys Hoskins, right-hander Vince Velasquez and left-hander Jose Alvarado on Friday to avoid salary arbitration.

Hoskins will earn $4.8 million in 2021, Velasquez gets $4 million and Alvarado makes $1 million.

Hoskins batted .245 with 10 homers and 26 RBIs last season, when he earned $224,074 prorated of a $605,000 salary. He averaged 32 homers and 90 RBIs with a .236 average over his first two full seasons.

Velasquez was 1-1 with a 5.56 ERA in seven starts and two relief appearances last season, when he made $1,333,333 prorated of a $3.6 million salary. He is 28-35 with a 4.72 ERA in 131 career appearances, including 106 starts.

Alvarado was 2-15 with a 3.46 ERA, 15 saves and 161 strikeouts in 132 2/3 innings in 149 career appearances, all with Tampa Bay. He earned $212,259 prorated of a $573,100 salary.

