Pickett, Stormo lead Siena past Fairfield 74-58

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (AP) — Jalen Pickett scored 15 points — going over 1,000 for his career — and added nine rebounds and six assists as Siena topped Fairfield 74-58 on Saturday for the Saints’ 13th straight win dating to last season.

Jackson Stormo also scored 15 points for Siena (3-0, 3-0 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Kyle Young added 11 points. Manny Camper had seven rebounds. Siena is off to a 3-0 start for the first time in 17 years.

Jesus Cruz had 12 points and seven rebounds for the Stags (2-10, 2-5). Jake Wojcik added 11 points. Taj Benning, whose 13 points per game heading into the matchup led the Stags, scored five points. He shot 0 of 4 from behind the arc.

The teams play each other again Sunday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

___

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.