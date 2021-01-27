On Air: Your Turn with Mike Causey
Pippen scores 34 to carry Kent St. over Bowling Green 96-91

By The Associated Press
January 27, 2021 7:45 pm
KENT, Ohio (AP) — Danny Pippen tied his career high with 34 points plus 11 rebounds as Kent State edged past Bowling Green 96-91 on Wednesday.

Pippen was 11 of 19 from the field, including 5 of 9 from distance, to help reach 1,000 career points.

Michael Nuga had 16 points and nine rebounds for Kent State (8-4, 5-3 Mid-American Conference). Giovanni Santiago added 14 points and Tervell Beck had 11.

The 96 points were a season best for Kent State.

Josiah Fulcher scored a season-high 23 points for the Falcons (10-6, 6-4). Justin Turner added 22 points and eight rebounds and Daeqwon Plowden had 19 points and seven rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

