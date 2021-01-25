Trending:
Pirates sign catcher Joe Hudson to minor league contract

By The Associated Press
January 25, 2021 4:24 pm
PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pirates have signed catcher Joe Hudson to a minor league contract with an invitation to major league spring training.

Pittsburgh announced the deal on Monday. The 29-year-old Hudson has appeared in 18 major league games for St. Louis, Seattle and the Los Angeles Angels.

Hudson is a career .167 hitter with one RBI in 30 career at-bats. He will be in the mix to compete for the backup job behind Jacob Stallings, a Gold Glove finalist last year.

Hudson was a sixth-round pick by Cincinnati in the 2012 first-year player draft.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

