Pittsburgh 79, Clemson 69

By The Associated Press
January 26, 2021 9:58 pm
< a min read
      

PITTSBURGH (4-4)

Igbokwe 4-6 1-4 9, Brown 1-2 0-0 2, Everett 3-15 4-6 13, Green 2-4 0-0 6, Harris 3-10 4-4 10, Ezeja 0-3 0-2 0, Hayford 1-6 3-4 5, Strother 6-8 2-2 15, Exanor 1-4 0-0 2, Hueston 1-1 0-0 2, King 7-11 1-4 15, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 29-70 15-26 79

CLEMSON (9-6)

Robinson 1-6 4-6 6, Hank 1-4 0-1 2, Elliott 7-16 0-0 16, Spray 3-8 0-0 9, Washington 6-11 4-6 17, Cherry 1-1 0-0 2, Hayes 3-5 2-4 8, Meertens 3-4 0-1 6, Thomas 1-3 0-2 3, Hipp 0-0 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 26-58 10-20 69

Pittsburgh 19 19 20 21 79
Clemson 17 16 18 18 69

3-Point Goals_Pittsburgh 6-20 (Everett 3-11, Green 2-4, Harris 0-1, Strother 1-3, Exanor 0-1), Clemson 7-19 (Robinson 0-2, Elliott 2-4, Spray 3-8, Washington 1-1, Hayes 0-1, Thomas 1-3). Assists_Pittsburgh 14 (Harris 6), Clemson 13 (Washington 7). Fouled Out_Pittsburgh Brown. Rebounds_Pittsburgh 38 (Ezeja 5-6), Clemson 44 (Robinson 6-12). Total Fouls_Pittsburgh 21, Clemson 21. Technical Fouls_None. A_307.

