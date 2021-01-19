On Air: Panel Discussions
Trending:
Get Email Alerts
Sports News

Pittsburgh 79, Duke 73

By The Associated Press
January 19, 2021 11:21 pm
< a min read
      

DUKE (5-3)

Brakefield 0-2 0-0 0, Hurt 5-13 1-2 13, Goldwire 2-3 0-0 4, Roach 5-15 1-4 11, Steward 2-8 0-0 6, J.Johnson 8-14 7-10 24, Moore 5-10 2-3 15, Tape 0-3 0-0 0, Baker 0-2 0-0 0, Williams 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-70 11-19 73.

PITTSBURGH (8-2)

Champagnie 12-15 3-6 31, Coulibaly 2-4 2-3 6, Horton 2-5 0-0 4, X.Johnson 2-10 4-5 9, Toney 4-12 13-17 22, Odukale 0-1 0-4 0, Brown 1-3 2-2 4, Sibande 1-2 0-0 3. Totals 24-52 24-37 79.

Halftime_Pittsburgh 43-34. 3-Point Goals_Duke 8-28 (Moore 3-6, Hurt 2-5, Steward 2-7, J.Johnson 1-1, Baker 0-1, Brakefield 0-2, Roach 0-6), Pittsburgh 7-20 (Champagnie 4-7, Sibande 1-2, X.Johnson 1-3, Toney 1-5, Horton 0-3). Fouled Out_Roach, J.Johnson, Coulibaly. Rebounds_Duke 41 (J.Johnson 16), Pittsburgh 40 (Champagnie 14). Assists_Duke 18 (J.Johnson 7), Pittsburgh 21 (X.Johnson 11). Total Fouls_Duke 24, Pittsburgh 15.

        Insight by Splunk: Explore how data is the glue that will hold JADC2 together by downloading this exclusive ebook

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

1|20 Finance Transformation Leaders
1|20 Future Offices Winter 2021
1|20 Canada East Virtual Cybersecurity...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Service members participate in the Pass in Review at the Capitol building during the 59th Presidential Inauguration rehearsal ceremony