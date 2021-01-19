Pittsburgh 79, Duke 73

DUKE (5-3)
Brakefield 0-2 0-0 0, Hurt 5-13 1-2 13, Goldwire 2-3 0-0 4, Roach 5-15 1-4 11, Steward 2-8 0-0 6, J.Johnson 8-14 7-10 24, Moore 5-10 2-3 15, Tape 0-3 0-0 0, Baker 0-2 0-0 0, Williams 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-70 11-19 73.
PITTSBURGH (8-2)
Champagnie 12-15 3-6 31, Coulibaly 2-4 2-3 6, Horton 2-5 0-0 4, X.Johnson 2-10 4-5 9, Toney 4-12 13-17 22, Odukale 0-1 0-4 0, Brown 1-3 2-2 4, Sibande 1-2 0-0 3. Totals 24-52 24-37 79.
Halftime_Pittsburgh 43-34. 3-Point Goals_Duke 8-28 (Moore 3-6, Hurt 2-5, Steward 2-7, J.Johnson 1-1, Baker 0-1, Brakefield 0-2, Roach 0-6), Pittsburgh 7-20 (Champagnie 4-7, Sibande 1-2, X.Johnson 1-3, Toney 1-5, Horton 0-3). Fouled Out_Roach, J.Johnson, Coulibaly. Rebounds_Duke 41 (J.Johnson 16), Pittsburgh 40 (Champagnie 14). Assists_Duke 18 (J.Johnson 7), Pittsburgh 21 (X.Johnson 11). Total Fouls_Duke 24, Pittsburgh 15.
