Pittsburgh 96, Syracuse 76

By The Associated Press
January 16, 2021 2:12 pm
SYRACUSE (7-4)

Dolezaj 4-6 6-8 14, Griffin 10-18 6-6 28, Guerrier 8-17 1-1 18, Boeheim 4-12 4-4 12, Girard 0-4 2-2 2, Richmond 1-6 0-1 2, Braswell 0-2 0-0 0, Newton 0-1 0-0 0, Edwards 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 27-67 19-22 76.

PITTSBURGH (7-2)

Champagnie 9-18 6-7 24, Coulibaly 2-6 0-0 4, Horton 7-12 1-1 20, Johnson 4-12 13-13 23, Toney 6-14 5-7 18, Odukale 2-3 1-4 5, Brown 0-0 0-0 0, Jeffress 1-1 0-0 2, Collier 0-0 0-0 0, Ezeakudo 0-0 0-0 0, Fisch 0-0 0-0 0, Smith 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 31-67 26-32 96.

Halftime_Syracuse 37-32. 3-Point Goals_Syracuse 3-22 (Griffin 2-4, Guerrier 1-4, Newton 0-1, Braswell 0-2, Girard 0-3, Boeheim 0-8), Pittsburgh 8-23 (Horton 5-10, Johnson 2-8, Toney 1-4, Smith 0-1). Rebounds_Syracuse 33 (Guerrier 12), Pittsburgh 43 (Champagnie 16). Assists_Syracuse 17 (Boeheim 5), Pittsburgh 20 (Odukale 8). Total Fouls_Syracuse 22, Pittsburgh 18. A_500 (12,508).

