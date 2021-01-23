On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Placer carries North Florida over Kennesaw St. 68-65

By The Associated Press
January 23, 2021 8:14 pm
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Jose Placer scored 15 points as North Florida held off Kennesaw State 68-65 on Saturday.

Carter Hendricksen scored 13 points for North Florida (6-10, 4-2 Atlantic Sun Conference), Emmanuel Adedoyin scored 10 and Jonathan Aybar grabbed eight rebounds.

Spencer Rodgers had 21 points for the Owls (3-13, 0-8) who now have lost 11 straight. Chris Youngblood added 13 points and Jamie Lewis 10.

The Ospreys also defeated Kennesaw State 69-54 on Friday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

