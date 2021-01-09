On Air: Startford University's Tech Talk
Placer leads North Florida past Jacksonville 70-68

By The Associated Press
January 9, 2021 9:29 pm
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Jose Placer had 18 points, eight rebounds and eight assists as North Florida held off Jacksonville 70-68 on Saturday night.

Carter Hendricksen had 12 points and seven rebounds for North Florida (3-9, 1-1 Atlantic Sun Conference), which snapped its six-game road losing streak. Jonathan Aybar added 10 rebounds. Jacob Crews had six rebounds.

North Florida scored 22 points in the second half, a season low for the team.

Dontarius James tied a career high with 30 points and had eight rebounds for the Dolphins (9-5, 3-1). Kevion Nolan added 18 points and seven assists. Bryce Workman had 10 points.

The Ospreys evened the season series against the Dolphins with the win. Jacksonville defeated North Florida 66-65 last Friday.

