Platek’s runner sends Tar Heels past Miami 67-65

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — Leaky Black scored 16 points, and Andrew Platek’s running jumper with three seconds to go carried North Carolina to a 67-65 win over Miami on Tuesday night.

Off the inbounds following Platek’s basket, Miami’s Harlond Beverly launched an approximately three-quarter court shot that bounced off the left side of the rim to end it.

Platek’s shot followed a high-arcing, fadeaway jumper by Isaiah Wong which tied the game at 65-all for Miami. Opting not to call timeout, Platek took a pass, drove the right baseline and got his shot over two outstretched defenders.

Kerwin Walton scored 13 points and Day’Ron Sharpe scored 12 points and grabbed a career-high 16 rebounds — seven on the offensive end — for North Carolina (7-4, 2-2 Atlantic Coast Conference).

Earl Timberlake scored 12 points for Miami (4-5, 0-4), Elijah Olaniyi added 11 points and Nysier Brooks had 10.

ADDING UP

The Tar Heels have won back-to-back contests by a combined total of three points. Miami has dropped three straight games by a combined total of four points.

UP NEXT

North Carolina: Scheduled to host 19th-ranked Clemson on Saturday.

Miami: Travels to Raleigh, North Carolina to play the Wolfpack on Saturday.

