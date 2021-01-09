On Air: Federal News Network program
Plitzuweit lifts South Dakota past Kansas City 68-62

By The Associated Press
January 9, 2021 11:48 pm
< a min read
      

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A.J. Plitzuweit registered 19 points and six assists as South Dakota got past Kansas City 68-62 on Saturday night.

Stanley Umude had 13 points and seven rebounds for South Dakota (6-6, 4-0 Summit League), which earned its fifth consecutive victory. Mason Archambault added 13 points. Xavier Fuller had six rebounds.

Josiah Allick had 19 points and 10 rebounds for the Roos (5-8, 1-3). Brandon McKissic added 15 points. Demarius Pitts had 13 points and six rebounds.

The Coyotes improve to 2-0 against the Roos on the season. South Dakota defeated Kansas City 66-64 last Friday.

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

