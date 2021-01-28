On Air: Ask the CIO
Porter leads Weber St. over Idaho 81-56

By The Associated Press
January 28, 2021 11:36 pm
MOSCOW, Idaho (AP) — Zahir Porter had 19 points and five steals and Isiah Brown posted 16 points as Weber State routed Idaho 81-56 on Thursday night.

Seikou Sisoho Jawara had 14 points for Weber State (8-4, 3-2 Big Sky Conference). Michal Kozak added 12 points.

Gabe Quinnett had 13 points for the Vandals (0-12, 0-9), who have now lost 12 straight games to start the season. Scott Blakney added 12 points. Tanner Christensen had seven rebounds.

