Trending:
Get Email Alerts
Sports News

Portland faces Sacramento on 3-game win streak

By The Associated Press
January 12, 2021 3:05 am
< a min read
      

Portland Trail Blazers (6-4, fifth in the Western Conference) vs. Sacramento Kings (5-6, 11th in the Western Conference)

Sacramento; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Portland looks to keep its three-game win streak alive when the Trail Blazers take on Sacramento.

Sacramento went 31-41 overall and 16-19 at home during the 2019-20 season. The Kings averaged 23.8 assists per game on 40.9 made field goals last season.

        Insight by Acendre: Learn how GSA is taking a new approach to federal human capital in this free webinar.

Portland went 35-39 overall and 20-27 in Western Conference play a season ago. The Trail Blazers averaged 115 points per game while shooting 46.3% from the field and 37.7% from 3-point range last season.

Sacramento and Portland square off for the second time this season. The Trail Blazers won the last meeting 125-99 on Jan. 9. CJ McCollum led Portland to the victory with 37 points and two steals.

INJURIES: Kings: DaQuan Jeffries: out (left ankle).

Trail Blazers: Zach Collins: out (ankle), Jusuf Nurkic: day to day (quad).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

1|17 ANME Tradeshow Winter 2021
1|18 Business - Microsoft Teams Meetings
1|18 Palo Alto Networks ML-Powered...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

National Guard Soldiers/Airmen from all over the country are supporting law enforcement through the 59th Presidential Inauguration