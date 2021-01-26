Portland St. 69, Saint Martin’s 60

SAINT MARTIN’S (0-2)

Wang 3-5 0-0 8, M.Adams 3-3 0-0 6, Moore 2-5 0-0 4, Schumacher 2-12 0-0 5, Thompson 3-5 0-0 9, Velasquez 4-15 1-1 12, Coddington 1-3 3-4 5, Malloy 4-7 1-1 11, Lenker 0-0 0-0 0, Camper 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 22-56 5-6 60.

PORTLAND ST. (4-8)

Thomas 2-9 3-4 7, McCray 9-14 4-5 22, Burke 2-5 3-5 8, Dawson 3-10 4-4 12, Scott 2-9 5-6 10, Hardy 2-5 0-0 4, Nelson 1-3 0-1 3, Hall 0-0 1-2 1, Nielsen-Skinner 0-1 0-0 0, Eyman 0-0 0-0 0, Greeley 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 22-57 20-27 69.

Halftime_Portland St. 32-28. 3-Point Goals_Saint Martin’s 11-25 (Thompson 3-4, Velasquez 3-8, Malloy 2-3, Wang 2-3, Schumacher 1-4, Camper 0-1, Coddington 0-1, Moore 0-1), Portland St. 5-22 (Dawson 2-7, Burke 1-3, Nelson 1-3, Scott 1-6, Nielsen-Skinner 0-1, Thomas 0-2). Fouled Out_Thompson. Rebounds_Saint Martin’s 28 (Thompson 6), Portland St. 33 (Thomas 6). Assists_Saint Martin’s 16 (Velasquez 6), Portland St. 11 (Scott 4). Total Fouls_Saint Martin’s 23, Portland St. 11.

