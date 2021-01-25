Portland St. battles St. Martin’s

St. Martin’s vs. Portland State (3-8)

The Viking Pavilion, Portland, Oregon; Tuesday, 9:05 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Portland State Vikings are set to battle the Saints of Division II St. Martin’s. Portland State is coming off a 69-43 win at home over Idaho State in its most recent game.

SUPER SENIORS: Portland State has relied heavily on its seniors this year. James Scott, Khalid Thomas, Amari McCray and Paris Dawson have combined to account for 62 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 63 percent of all Vikings points over the last five games.TERRIFIC TYKE: Tyke Thompson has connected on 50 percent of the four 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converted 75 percent of his foul shots this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Portland State went 4-6 overall when playing against out-of-conference competition last year. The Vikings offense scored 76.5 points per matchup across those 10 contests.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.