Prairie View 59, Grambling St. 50

GRAMBLING ST. (5-7)
McGee 1-2 0-0 2, Christon 4-7 2-3 11, Cunningham 4-13 3-3 12, K.Edwards 4-9 0-1 8, Moss 1-4 2-2 5, Taylor 0-3 1-2 1, Woodall 3-7 2-4 8, Randolph 1-3 1-4 3, Cobb 0-1 0-0 0, Moton 0-0 0-0 0, Munford 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 18-49 11-19 50.
PRAIRIE VIEW (3-4)
Henry 2-2 0-0 4, Cox 2-6 3-3 7, Daniels 4-9 2-3 11, Gambrell 2-7 2-2 7, Mack 5-10 5-9 15, Roberts 3-7 1-2 7, Nguidjol 3-3 0-0 6, Briscoe 1-2 0-0 2, Parris 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-46 13-19 59.
Halftime_Prairie View 29-22. 3-Point Goals_Grambling St. 3-14 (Moss 1-2, Christon 1-4, Cunningham 1-4, Taylor 0-1, Woodall 0-1, K.Edwards 0-2), Prairie View 2-14 (Daniels 1-2, Gambrell 1-5, Mack 0-3, Roberts 0-4). Rebounds_Grambling St. 25 (Christon 6), Prairie View 32 (Cox, Daniels 9). Assists_Grambling St. 7 (Cunningham 3), Prairie View 15 (Mack 6). Total Fouls_Grambling St. 18, Prairie View 15.
