Prairie View 73, Texas Southern 67

By The Associated Press
January 11, 2021 11:13 pm
TEXAS SOUTHERN (2-6)

Alexander 4-8 4-6 15, Nicholas 2-6 1-4 5, Walker 3-5 1-4 7, Jones 2-7 0-0 5, Weathers 4-6 5-6 13, Hopkins 1-5 3-8 5, Gilliam 0-0 2-4 2, Rasas 2-5 2-2 6, Baldwin 2-3 5-6 9, Brigham 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-45 23-40 67.

PRAIRIE VIEW (2-4)

Henry 2-4 0-0 4, Cox 2-3 3-4 7, Daniels 9-11 0-1 21, Gambrell 3-10 1-1 8, Mack 4-15 4-4 15, Nguidjol 0-1 0-0 0, Roberts 4-10 3-4 14, Briscoe 1-1 0-0 2, Hughes 0-0 0-0 0, Parris 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-55 11-14 71.

Halftime_Prairie View 40-28. 3-Point Goals_Texas Southern 4-11 (Alexander 3-5, Jones 1-3, Baldwin 0-1, Walker 0-1, Weathers 0-1), Prairie View 10-26 (Daniels 3-5, Roberts 3-7, Mack 3-9, Gambrell 1-4, Henry 0-1). Fouled Out_Henry, Briscoe. Rebounds_Texas Southern 32 (Alexander 9), Prairie View 31 (Daniels 6). Assists_Texas Southern 12 (Alexander, Jones, Weathers, Hopkins, Gilliam 2), Prairie View 22 (Mack 9). Total Fouls_Texas Southern 16, Prairie View 28. A_429 (6,500).

